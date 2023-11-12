PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Texans

1 / 19
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) breaks away for Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top