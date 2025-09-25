Former Bengals player Rudi Johnson’s death sparks grief — and questions about life after football

News of his passing hit fans hard as tributes poured in on social media in for the man who wore No. 32 for the Bengals franchise.

Arguably one of the most dependable and beloved players in Bengals history, Johnson was a three-time 1,300-yard rusher, setting the Bengals’ single-season rushing record in 2005. He ranks fourth on the Bengals’ all-time rushing list and made a 2004 Pro Bowl appearance.

“Rudi was one of the first players of the 21st century that gave Bengals fans something to cheer for,” said Chris Dickerson, Cincinnati native. “He made us believe — he made Bengals fans proud to be Bengals fans once again. Rudi was instrumental in turning around the fortune, attitude, and optimism of an entire franchise, city, and fanbase.”

A symbol of hope in an unforgettable era

Johnson is remembered as a steady presence in an era of uncertainty for the Bengals in the 2000s, when the team was clawing its way back to relevance. Fans say he renewed a sense of pride when pride was hard to come by.

“Prior to Rudi, I’d go to the games, watch them on TV, but we always felt like the outcome was predetermined,” said Dickerson. “The Bengals were probably going to lose, but hey, it’s football, so we can commiserate.”

Alex Sedam, a Dayton resident who grew up watching the Bengals, said Rudi was part of the team that changed that dynamic in a powerful way.

“He was a player who was able to really turn the franchise around and breath life again into a football team,” he said.

Native Ohioan Jon Finkelmeyer said that for years, being a Bengals fan meant heartbreak, humiliation, and holding onto hope that felt foolish. Then along came Rudi Johnson.

“He didn’t just run the football — he ran through the ghosts of our losing seasons, dragging the weight of a decade and a half behind him,” said Finkelmeyer, a diehard Bengals fan now residing in Florida. “Every punishing carry was a statement: we’re not that team anymore. Rudi gave us more than yards and touchdowns — he gave us belief. He ran like he felt our pain, like he was one of us, and in every bruising carry, he reminded us that winning was possible again.”

Mental health and questions of silent struggles

Johnson’s death has raised difficult questions about the toll football takes on its players. The hard-hitting running back defined toughness on the field, and now it seems, may have struggled quietly off it.

While police reports cited by media outlets suggest Rudi Johnson died by suicide, there has been no official confirmation via medical examiner or autopsy, and the Bengals organization has not released an official cause of death.

“To hear that it may have been self-inflicted hurts,” said Dickerson. “I have friends who have taken their own lives, and I have seen firsthand the gaping hole something like this leaves. It’s just a heartbreaking situation all around.”

Family sources say he struggled with mental health issues and was believed to have been dealing with the possible effects of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated trauma to the head, often seen in athletes and military personnel. In a study done by Boston University’s CTE Center, a positive CTE diagnosis was reported in 345 of 376 deceased former NFL players.

Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization leading the fight against concussions and CTE, said he was saddened to learn of Rudi’s passing and encouraged anyone concerned about concussions or CTE to reach out to his organization’s help line. Online: CLFHelpLine.org

“Many symptoms attributed to CTE, including mental health or cognitive symptoms, are treatable or can have other causes that are treatable,” he said. “Help is available.”

Nowinski said they’re recruiting former contact-sport athletes for multiple research studies to learn how to diagnose and treat CTE during life. For more information, sign up for the Research Registry to learn about upcoming studies.

In people confirmed to have CTE, symptoms included impaired cognitive function and judgement, a weakening of motor skills affecting speech and coordination, as well as mood changes including anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts or behavior.

“As someone who has struggled with my own emotional well-being, this one hit very close to home,” said Nowinski. “I hope this can lead to some more substantive conversations about what the players go through while playing, and the quality of life they can expect once those days are over.”

Life after football?

His death has opened up deeper dialogue about what life after football looks like, and the toll it can take on the men who once seemed invincible under stadium lights. While fans grieve, they’re also asking hard questions about how athletes are remembered, supported, and cared for once the cheers fade.

“I hope that if there is any indication that playing football influenced his death, that it will have some impact on measures to prevent others from the same fate,” said Nowinski.

The transition out of professional football has said to be one of the most vulnerable times for athletes. The identity, the intensity, the fame, the fans — it shifts overnight.

Sedam said he hopes fans can look at players as more than performers on the field, and recognize the challenges they face when coming off it for the last time.

“I think fans very often take for granted the immense toll these players take on their bodies for our entertainment, and once that player is done, most fans don’t seem to care anymore — and that’s a shame.”

Nowinski said he believes social media has played a role in the shift in fans’ perspective, offering fans more unfiltered access than ever before.

“Because of this, it seems like fans can forget that players — these untouchable heroes on the football field — are in fact human beings, with the same emotions and struggles as all of us.”

A lasting legacy and legend

Nowinski said Rudi’s charitable work, community presence and character were what set him apart in a way that he hopes he’ll be remembered for.

“As a fan, I’m saddened because Rudi always seemed like a great person beyond being a great Bengal,” he said. “My hope is that his work in the community and his messages of positivity carry more weight than being the victim in another tragic NFL story. I hope he’s remembered for how he lived — not for how he died.”

Sedam has hopes Rudi will be remembered for his tenacity, work ethic, and the way he changed the tides of Bengals football.

“I want Rudi to be remembered as a Cincinnati Bengal in the truest sense,” he said. “He was a diamond in the rough when things seemed most dire. But he laced up and put the work in. The legacy he left in Cincinnati will last forever, both in the players and in the hearts of fans everywhere.”

