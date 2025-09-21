Bengals set dubious franchise record for most lopsided loss in 38-point drubbing by Vikings

The Bengals had four of their five turnovers in the first half, including a Vikings record by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers with touchdowns on an 87-yard interception return and a 66-yard fumble return.

“That’s going to lead to a lot of historical issues,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “When you have two that suck the momentum right out of you when you’re in scoring position and they get 14 points out of it without their offense having to walk on the field, that’s a blow to the gut.”

This game was one point worse than four previous defeats: The Bengals lost 51-14 to the visiting New Orleans Saints on Nov. 11, 2018; 37-0 to the host New York Jets on Jan. 3, 2010; 37-0 to the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sept. 24, 2000; and 44-7 to the visiting Chicago Bears on Sept. 28, 1986.

The Bengals also trailed the Vikings 34-3 to match the largest halftime deficit in franchise history. They were down 31-0 to the Detroit Lions on the road on Sept. 27, 1970, and lost 38-3. The Bengals then won their final seven games that season to finish 8-6 and make the playoffs.