Cincinnati Bengals: Stewart signs for $18.9M after long contract stalemate

Stewart had taken issue with language in the contract the Bengals were adding in – to “evolve” like the rest of the league, according to director of player personnel Duke Tobin – that could have negated future guarantees should he be suspended for any reason.

According to national reports, Stewart agreed to Cincinnati’s new language, but the Bengals moved $500,000 of his signing bonus up and paid up front, rather than in December.

The No. 17 overall draft pick missed all of the offseason workout program because he declined to sign a practice waiver and was one of the last two first-round picks in this year’s draft to go into training camp unsigned.

Cincinnati executives, including Tobin and owner Mike Brown, both essentially blamed Stewart’s agent for giving the player poor advice when most other teams have the same language in their contracts.

Had he been drafted by another team, he wouldn’t have had a leg to stand on, but Stewart said back in June, he didn’t understand why he couldn’t receive the same language as the Bengals’ 2023 and 2024 first-round picks who were taken around the same slot as he was.

Compromises on both sides finally enabled them to come to an agreement so Stewart can join his teammates on the field for the first time after missing the first three days of camp. Cincinnati is off Saturday but resumes practice Sunday.

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said Stewart was able to learn a lot at least being in the classroom with them during the offseason workout program, but he’s a bit behind not having been able to put that into practice on the field.

“He learned a lot in the classroom, but obviously at the end of the day for us, you know, when it comes down to technique and just our core fundamentals, you know, the only way to go out there and create great habits is to do it every day,” Golden said Monday. “So from that standpoint, you know, there is a time constraint there on what he’s done on the field and obviously we need to get him out there and get him going.”

Bengals coaches, executives and players all said Stewart can be a valuable member of the team. He only produced 4.5 sacks in 37 career games at Texas A&M but led his team with 38 pressures last year and is known as a strong run stopper.

Golden has said he likes Stewart’s versatility and the plan was to use him at times on the interior defensive line to help beef up the pass rush from inside. Coach Zac Taylor looks forward to getting him into the system.

“Explosion, strength, he’s a great run defender,” Taylor said Monday. “He’s physical. You saw him manhandle a lot of guys against the run. So that’s great to have. And then you see all the pass rush stuff. I know people talk about statistics but he affects the pass game. He affects the passer. And so we’re just excited to get him here and get him in our system. Get a chance to develop him, continue to develop him and see how he can help us win.”