Cincinnati Bengals: Former backup QB Josh Johnson rejoining club on one-year deal

Johnson (6-3, 219), a 14th-year player out of the University of San Diego, originally was a fifth-round draft pick of Tampa Bay in 2008.

He has played in 50 career regular-season NFL games with 11 starts, appearing in games for the Buccaneers, Cleveland, Washington, the N.Y. Jets, Baltimore and San Francisco.

He served as the backup QB to Andy Dalton in 2013, but never threw a pass.

Johnson has thrown for 2,669 yards and 14 TDs with 18 INTs in his careeer. He also has 94 rushing attempts for 481 yards and two TDs.

Johnson also played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League in 2012, and for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL in 2020.