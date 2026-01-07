Cincinnati Bengals: After uneven season and legal trouble, Cam Taylor-Britt faces uncertain future

Taylor-Britt has struggled with consistency the past two seasons, his last being cut short by a foot injury requiring surgery. Then, on Tuesday, he was sentenced to five days in jail after pleading guilty to reckless driving and driving with a restricted license, following a pair of incidents in June and September.

Ultimately, it’s a misdemeanor on his record, but not the ideal final act in Cincinnati before free agency.

“It’s life,” Taylor-Britt said Monday when asked about becoming a free agent. “It is a business. I think I’m accepting of the business, and I know how it goes, so I’m ready to see what the future holds.”

The 2022 second-round draft pick showed tons of promise during his first two seasons, sliding into a starting role one week after making his NFL debut off the bench midway through his rookie campaign. He took advantage of an opportunity following an injury to then-starter Chidobe Awuzie and was enjoying a potential Pro Bowl season in 2023 before an ankle sidelined him for five weeks.

Taylor-Britt returned for the final three games that year but never was able to return to his pre-injury form, despite being back to full health. The Bengals still started him in every game in 2024, but he was benched at least twice mid-game before season-ending injuries to Hill and Turner thrust him back into his job.

This year, Taylor-Britt got off to another poor start, allowing six catches on seven targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the opener while also recording a missed tackle. A hamstring injury sidelined him for Week 3 at Minnesota – right after his reckless driving incident, which happened after the Sept. 14 game against Jacksonville, less than half a mile from Paycor Stadium.

However, it was more of the same when he returned, to the point he was benched and inactive as a healthy scratch in Week 7. He played three more games before a Lisfranc injury ended his season in Week 11.

Speaking to media Monday, Taylor-Britt was still getting around on a scooter with his foot in a protective boot, but said he expects to be fully healthy by training camp. Taylor-Britt doesn’t believe the injury will impact his ability to sign in free agency, though he is not sure how that process will go.

“I really don’t know,” Taylor-Britt said. “That’s my answer I can honestly give you. Honestly, my honest answer is just to get healthy first and then kind of figure that out. But overall praying end of the day somebody notices my talent and I can go and showcase that.”

Taylor-Britt spoke fondly on his time with the Bengals, despite his struggles. He said he is glad Zac Taylor will be back for another season and shared appreciation for all that defensive coordinator Al Golden had done for him, supporting him through his ups and downs. He also noted how much cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks has meant to him.

Asked whether he thinks he still fits in Cincinnati’s system with Hill and Turner playing so well, Taylor-Britt said he loved seeing those two do well but he “could play anywhere,” including in the slot if the Bengals asked him.

At the same time, Taylor-Britt said after four years, the idea of a fresh start elsewhere also was appealing.

“Not opposed to it at the end of the day,” Taylor-Britt said. “I don’t think nobody will be mad at a new change of scenery, but at the end of the day, like I said, it is not up to me yet, and if that happens, I’d appreciate it. … I’m not opposed to either being here as well.”

Taylor-Britt said he learned about resiliency this season, but if he could go back and change one thing about the last couple of years, he’s not sure he would.

“I think everything happened for a reason,” Taylor-Britt said. “I kind of take everything with a grain of salt and accept everything that’s happened, and yeah, I think everything played out the way it is supposed to play. I mean, I’m very grateful for everything that happened, the ups and the downs because it built character and the man that I am today.”