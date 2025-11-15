Chase: Bengals face ‘100 percent’ must-win game against rival Steelers

That’s why wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t hesitate to call it a “must-win” game, using a phrase that coaches typically avoid this early in the season – with eight weeks left.

“It’s a must-win if we want to win the AFC (North),” Chase said Thursday. “Yeah, 100 percent.”

The Bengals beat the Steelers four weeks ago for Joe Flacco’s first win with the team, and now they need to find a way to replicate that on the road. Here are three things to know about the matchup:

1. When the Bengals are on offense…

Flacco said the key to success in the first matchup was improvement of the offensive line and running game, which finally produced more than 85 yards. The Bengals managed 470 yards of offense, including 142 yards rushing and big games for Ja’Marr Chase (161 yards, one touchdown on 16 catches) and Tee Higgins (96 yards, one touchdown on six catches).

Pittsburgh has changed personnel on defense since then, trying to find the best combination and ways to stop receivers like Chase and Higgins. Jalen Ramsey, who played nickel corner four weeks ago, is now at safety, and the Steelers will still try to find ways to keep him involved against Cincinnati’s big weapons.

The Steelers, typically known for a tough defense, have allowed the most passing yards in the league (269.4 yards per game), but they’ve been successful in the pass rush and when producing takeaways. Their lone win in the last four games was a six-takeaway game against the Colts two weeks ago, but they had no turnovers in the other three.

Cincinnati didn’t have a turnover offensively in Flacco’s first three starts but there were three of them in the loss to the Bears, one being a last-second Hail Mary attempt.

Pittsburgh ranks second in sacks with 32, led by T.J. Watt (6.0), Alex Highsmith (5.5) and Nick Herbig (5.5). Cameron Heyward only has 1.5 sacks but creates problems from the interior.

“(Mike Tomlin) has been in this league and on that team for a really long time because he knows how to put those guys in positions to make plays,” Flacco said. “... I think any time you have a head coach that’s been around as long as he has, it’s the ability to get the most out of your guys. They’ve consistently done that by playing fast, putting pressure on the quarterback, stopping the run and being physical.”

2. When the Bengals are on defense …

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a bad game against a good Chargers defense when he took a sack in the endzone for a safety and threw two picks while completing just 16 of 31 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Rodgers had a much better game against the Bengals four weeks ago, throwing for 249 yards and four touchdowns, but most notably, the Steelers had their biggest rushing game of the season that night with 147 yards on the ground. Jaylen Warren accounts for just 474 yards rushing and two touchdowns this season.

Pittsburgh is averaging 23.6 points per game, sitting right in the middle of the pack in the NFL, despite producing just 280.7 yards of offense (fourth fewest). Rodgers continues to lean on receiver D.K. Metcalf as his best target.

Cincinnati is desperately searching for answers to recent struggles on defense with missed tackles and allowing too many explosive plays that cost them two straight losses in winnable games. Gone now is veteran linebacker Logan Wilson, who was traded at the deadline during the bye week, and the transition to the rookie tandem of Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter is complete.

The Bengals still have no consistent pass rush for opposing offenses to account for, and they are allowing a league-worst 33.3 points per game and 426.6 yards per game. They also do not have a takeaway in the last two games, but the two they produced against Pittsburgh at home were crucial to the victory.

Still, Bengals coach Zac Taylor is holding out hope the defense can see a turnaround similar to last year’s – just sooner.

“I see a lot of guys over there who are only going to continue to improve going forward,” Taylor said. “So, it’s individuals that are having their moments, and there will be a moment where there’s just tremendous cohesiveness and it helps with the win. … These guys are practicing like they’ve experienced a ton of success, and I don’t say that to mean they’re cocky or arrogant, anything like that. They’re working like we’re going to be a great unit. … It’s not a defeated mindset. If you’ve got to describe what’s it supposed to look like, it’s happening right now. Now, we’ve just got to go do that during the game.”

3. Injuries of note

Taylor said he feels good about Flacco’s ability to play this week, as he appears to be ahead of where he was two weeks ago leading into the Bears game when he threw for 470 yards on a sprained shoulder. Flacco was limited Thursday and on a similar routine as the last game.

The Bengals will be without Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) and Shemar Stewart (knee), which is not a good sign for the pass rush hopes, and running back Samaje Perine (ankle) didn’t practice all week, which could mean a big opportunity for Tahj Brooks to step into the No. 2 running back spot.

Pittsburgh had three players out of practice Thursday, including cornerbacks Darius Slay (concussion) and Cory Trice (designated for IR return), and Highsmith (pectoral), and three who were limited for non-rest reasons: guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness), left tackle Broderick Jones (groin).