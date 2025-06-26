Chaminade Julienne coach remembers late student as an unforgettable, wonderful kid

Colvin left Chaminade Julienne High School to take the head football coaching job at Beavercreek in 2022, just before Berman started high school, but he kept track of Berman and they reconnected in December when Colvin returned as the head coach at CJ.

In the last six months, Colvin helped Berman navigate the college recruiting process and got to know him even better, which made the tragedy that took place Tuesday hit even harder. Berman, 17, died in a motorcycle crash in Franklin.

“He was a wonderful kid,” Colvin told the Dayton Daily News on Thursday. “I think he’ll be unforgettable. Our mission is to make sure his life is celebrated and that he lives in all of us and with CJ for eternity. He was going to be one of our best graduates, and obviously that was taken from him, but it’s our job to carry him forward.

“I love Eli. I want everybody to pray for his mom, Heather. She’s such a great mom, and unfortunately she’s going to have to live with this.”

Chaminade Julienne Principal Greg Mueller described Berman as an “all-around Eagle” in a statement. Colvin said Berman was the “total package.”

“Not only did God create him in such a manner to be just a wonderful football player, a big, strong kid,” Colvin said, “but he also was a high-academic kid with a 3.8 GPA. He was recruited by Ivy League schools, too. He committed to Eastern Michigan, but Yale, Penn and Columbia were all there at the school with offers.”

Berman, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman, took an official visit to Eastern Michigan on June 13 and committed three days later.

We are mourning the passing of Elijah Berman. Our thoughts & prayers are with his mother Heather, current teammates, family & friends. Elijah was ultra talented, yet it was his big heart, infectious smile, & awesome personality that made us fall in love with him. RIP Elijah. pic.twitter.com/rOlA1t9Wad — Chris Creighton (@Coach_Creighton) June 25, 2025

Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton wrote on X on Wednesday that the program was mourning Berman’s death.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with his mother Heather, current teammates, family & friends,” Creighton said. “Elijah was ultra talented, yet it was his big heart, infectious smile, & awesome personality that made us fall in love with him. RIP Elijah.”

Colvin said Berman worked with CJ’s Little Sibs program, mentoring elementary school students.

“He really developed just an amazing resume,” Colvin said. “We’re going to talk about him as a football player, no doubt — that’s how he’s going to be remembered and that’s fine — but there’s a lot more to that young man. He was really achieving away from the field. One of the best kids I’ve ever worked with in recruiting. You talk about eye contact. You talk about preparedness when recruiters are present. He was always prepared with his grade reports and transcripts. He was just so mature through that process."

Berman was primed to have a great senior year because he was still unlocking his potential, Colvin said. Now Colvin has to help Berman’s teammates deal with the tragedy.

“It’s not in the fundamentals of coaching training,” Colvin said. “It’s not in the coaching playbook. We learned this news less than 48 hours ago, and we’re in it right now. We had a wonderful prayer service yesterday. We had a little bit more private team meeting, and that was very meaningful. I think it was good for us just to see each other and hug one another.”

More than 600 people attended a service in honor of Berman on Wednesday night in the high school auditorium, Colvin said. On Facebook, the school shared a photo of students signing a posterboard and writing notes to Berman.

“I love you forever,” one wrote.

“Greatness will not be forgotten,” wrote another.

Colvin said his goal is to be present for his players. Former CJ coach Jim Place sent Colvin a message: “Remember the rule on the plane: Make sure you take your oxygen first before you start serving others.”

Colvin has paused football activities but knows at some point when they’re ready they’ll get back to the game.

“It will be another gut-punch day,” Colvin said, “and we’ll live through it. We’ll stretch, and then if we have to pause, we’ll pause and be emotional. But at some point football will be important to us again. Right now, we’re not worried about football. It’s about Eli’s mom and obviously our football team and our community working through this.”