Centerville’s Cupps impresses Indiana coach in college debut

Centerville High School graduate Gabe Cupps scored five points in his debut for the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday.

“He’s a freshman, but he doesn’t play like a freshman,” coach Mike Woodson told reporters. “He’s capable of making plays. I’ve followed this kid for some time now; that’s why he’s wearing the Indiana uniform.

Cupps, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, made 1 of 2 3-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws in 19 minutes. He earned the most playing time of any Indiana reserve in a 69-63 victory against Florida Gulf Coast in Bloomington, Ind.

“Gabe Cupps only scored 5 points for Indiana and made his impact as a playmaker and defender,” Gabe Rosenberg wrote for HoosierIllustrated.com. “Cupps ran the point for most of the final stretch and while he only had one assist, he provided a huge spark with his energy and effort. While there have been concerns about Cupps’s size on the defensive end, his IQ made up for any potential issues on that end of the floor. He finished tied for the team lead in steals with two and made some huge hustle plays on that end of the floor.

Cupps played for Centerville’s state championship team in 2021 and was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2022. He committed to Indiana in November 2021 over Ohio State and Stanford.