Centerville’s Cupps enters transfer portal after two seasons at IU

“After discussions with my family, I’ve chosen to enter the portal while also keeping track of what’s happening with the Indiana program.”

Cupps, a 6-foot-2 guard, made four appearances in Indiana’s first seven games in the 2024-25 season, playing a total of 25 minutes. Indiana announced in December that Cupps would be out indefinitely with a pre-existing lower-body injury. Cupps then revealed on Dec. 11 he had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. He missed the rest of the season.

Indiana announced in February coach Mike Woodson would not return for a fifth season. The Hoosiers finished 19-13 and were one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA tournament.

As a freshman, Cupps averaged 4.8 points. 2.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 33 games. He started 22 games.

Cupps committed to Indiana in November 2021, after narrowing his choices to Indiana, Ohio State and Stanford one month earlier. He picked Indiana four months after receiving a scholarship offer from first-year coach Mike Woodson and his staff.

Cupps won the Ohio Mr. Basketball award as a junior in 2022. He helped lead the Elks to a 43-42 victory against Westerville Central in the Division I state championship game as a sophomore. He ranked 88th in the class of 2023, according to ESPN, No. 107, according to 247Sports.com and No. 122, according to Rivals.com.