Centerville senior reopens recruitment after signing with Xavier

Powell, a 6-foot-6 guard, committed to Xavier in May 2023. He narrowed his choices to Clemson, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Xavier in November 2022.

Powell ranks 126th in the class of 2024, according to On3.com. He’s No. 144, according to Rivals.com.

Powell was the only freshman in Xavier’s 2024 recruiting class. Xavier has added five transfers this spring. Powell signed with Xavier in November.

“We are really excited about Jonathan joining the Xavier family,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said on Signing Day. “Jonathan is a 6-foot-6 highly skilled guard. Jonathan is a terrific shooter and makes great playmaking decisions for someone with his size. He also played for the Midwest Basketball Club on the Adidas summer circuit. Jonathan has an extremely bright future who will thrive in our player development system here at Xavier.”

Powell averaged 19.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season for Centerville, which finished 20-9. He scored 17 points in a 66-56 loss to Cleveland St. Ignatius in the Division I state championship game at UD Arena in March.

Powell was named the Division I Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year.

Powell played his first two seasons at Chaminade Julienne. He averaged 16.8 points as a sophomore and 13.1 as a freshman when he helped the Eagles reach the D-II state tournament.