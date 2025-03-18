Centerville grad Powell enters transfer portal after one season at WVU

He was the top freshman for Mountaineers this season
West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell (11) shoots the basketball during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against BYU, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

1 hour ago
Jonathan Powell, a Centerville High School graduate, will enter the transfer portal after one season at West Virginia, according to a report Monday by Joe Tipton, On3.com.

Powell, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman at West Virginia. He shot 35.2% (64 of 182) from 3-point range. He started 23 games.

The Mountaineers’ season ended when they were one of the first teams left out of the NCAA tournament and they opted not to play in the NIT or the College Basketball Crown.

Powell was named the 2024 Division I Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year after averaging 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists as a senior.

Powell originally committed to Xavier in May 2023 after narrowing his choices to Clemson, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Xavier in November 2022. He reopened his recruitment in May 2024 and committed to West Virginia the following week.

Powell played his first two seasons of high school basketball at Chaminade Julienne and his last two at Centerville. In the 2022-23 season at Centerville, he was a teammate of Gabe Cupps, who entered the transfer portal Tuesday after two seasons at Indiana.

Powell ranked 147th in the class of 2024, according to Rivals.com, and No. 133, according to On3.com.

