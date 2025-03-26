Centerville grad Cupps staying in Big Ten

Cupps played the last two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers but should receive a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury early last season. That would leave him with three years of eligibility at Ohio State.

Cupps will join a program that made his list of final three choices in 2021. He picked Indiana over Ohio State and Stanford.

Cupps is the first player from the transfer portal to commit to Ohio State this spring. The Buckeyes have seen two players enter the portal: forward Evan Mahaffey; and sophomore Austin Parks.

Ohio State could have four former Ohio Mr. Basketball winners on the roster next year. Cupps won the award in 2023. Devin Royal, who was a sophomore at Ohio State this season, won in 2024. Colin White, a freshman last season, was the 2024 winner. Marcus Johnson, the 2025 winner, is a member of Ohio State’s 2025 recruiting class.