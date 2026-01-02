Centerville grad Courville enters transfer portal after one season at Ohio State

“I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining,” Courville wrote on X.

Courville then thanked special teams coordinator Rob Keys, special teams assistant Gunner Daniel, the strength staff, his teammates “and everyone in the Woody that has been a part of my journey during my time in Columbus.”

Courville wrote, “I’ll cherish the relationships I’ve built as a Buckeye and I’m excited for what lies ahead!”

Courville made his announcement one day after Alter High School graduate C.J. Hicks, who played at linebacker and then on the defensive line in four seasons at Ohio State, revealed that he would enter the portal.

Courville made the All-Ohio second team as a senior at Centerville in 2022. He made 9 of 17 field goals, including a 55-yard kick against Marysville, and 32 of 35 extra points.

Courville made 15 of 21 field goals at Ball State as a freshman in 2023 and 11 of 13 as a sophomore in 2024. He announced his transfer to Ohio State in May 2025.

As of Friday afternoon, 12 players from Ohio State’s 2025 roster had entered the portal, which officially opened Friday. The Buckeyes’ season ended Wednesday with a 24-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl.