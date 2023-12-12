CCS girls basketball off to best start in over a decade

It does. Cyprien said a good portion of the Cougars’ roster has played together since grade school — which is why they’re off to their best start in more than a decade.

Sophomore Savanah Johnson had a game-high 14 points and freshman Addyson Raby had 11 as Cincinnati Christian blew by North College Hill 49-8 on Monday Night.

The Cougars, who are now 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Miami Valley Conference, began the 2012-2013 season 7-1 on their way to finish 19-4 and a perfect 13-0 in the conference.

“Some of us have been playing together for the last couple of years,” Cyprien said. “It feels like we’re more of a connected team this year. I feel like we’ve been putting a lot more into practice, too. We’re being intentional with what we’re doing in practice, and then we put that into the game.

“Right now, it’s all about being a family. We’re just trying to stick together, play together, keep working together and keep getting these dubs.”

Cyprien finished with nine points and sophomore Kaylin Davis had seven for CCS, which bounced back from last Monday’s 59-22 loss to CHCA by winning its last two games.

“These girls have clearly got their experience in from playing last season,” Cougars third-year coach Derrick Byndon said. “They’re getting rid of some of their fears and uncertainties. They’re not saying, ‘Can I do this?’ All of that novelty is gone now.”

The Cougars have returned all four of their leading scorers — Cyprien, Johnson, Davis and sophomore Anna Bowling — from last year’s squad that produced a 10-12 record.

Cincinnati Christian added Raby, who brings an inside presence and has the ability to shoot from beyond the arc. Forward Rachel Mullins is the only junior on the team — which has zero seniors.

“We’re gelling a little better, and we’re working our offense a little better,” Byndon said. “We’re simply getting more familiar with what to do. Our execution is getting better, and defensively we’ve stepped it up.”

Cincinnati Christian forced a slew of turnovers on Monday and held North College Hill scoreless in the third quarter. That’s all the Cougars needed to close it out.

“We’ve got our moments when everyone wants to be right,” Cyprien said of the team’s youth. “But we’re all on the same page and have the same mindset in a way. We’re clicking, and our coaches are good at handling us.”

“We’ve increased our speed, and we’ve got good hustlers,” Byndon added. “That’s transitioning into more points. More good things are happening during games for us this year.

“We’re in good shape,” Byndon continued. “As long as we’re staying together and we continue to add to our talent in the future, we’re going to be something to contend with.”

UP NEXT

Cincinnati Christian continues MVC play on Wednesday at home against St. Bernard. The Cougars hit the road at Clark Montessori on Saturday and then host New Miami next Wednesday to close out the month of December.