Cantrell, Talawanda offensive line have night to remember in season opener

The Brave got it all last Friday night — in the form of a 51-21 win over Taylor that not only marked the program’s first Week 1 victory since 2020, but also produced a historic individual performance.

Senior running back Lance Cantrell ran wild for 423 yards and five touchdowns, shredding the Yellow Jackets with long runs, steady bursts and a vision sharpened by months of offseason work.

Cantrell is reported to lead the nation with his single-game yardage breakout, according to MaxPreps.

Brave coach Andy Stuckert, now in his third season, admitted he couldn’t have scripted a better beginning.

“We came out the gate, our kids were ready to go,” Stuckert said. “That’s a credit to our coordinators, Dominick Goodman and Yannis Dailey. They had them fired up. We played really good football right off the bat, went up big, and honestly we’re not used to that. The second quarter was a big adjustment period for us.”

Taylor clawed back from a three-score deficit to make it 28-21 at halftime, but Talawanda didn’t fold. Instead, it regrouped.

The defense tightened, the offensive line took over, and Cantrell kept pounding.

“Our kids showed something,” Stuckert said. “In the past, maybe that flips the other way. But we got a stop, turned them over on downs, and then went down and scored. That was program-changing stuff. That’s what we’ve been waiting to see.”

For Cantrell, who had flashed potential before, Friday was the night it all came together.

“I gotta give props to the line — they made the way for me,” Cantrell said. “I didn’t even know how many yards I had until after the game. But this year I can really read defenses. I worked on that in the offseason, and it just clicked. Honestly, I feel like I’m in midseason form already.”

His signature moment came early — a 65-yard sprint that set the tone.

“I thought the guy was going to catch me,” Cantrell said. “But he didn’t. I just remembered coach telling me last year I left some yards on the field. So I studied film, over and over. It was boring, but it paid off.”

By the end of the night, it had paid off in historic fashion — the most prolific rushing game in Talawanda history.

While Cantrell’s numbers stood out, Stuckert insisted the story started up front. He rattled off names with pride:

• Jordan Ellis, the junior right tackle, “our emotional leader, nasty and vocal.”

• Hollis Hofman, the junior right guard, whom Stuckert called “maybe our best player — a road grader.”

• Jackson Clayton, a converted defensive standout and junior making his first offensive start at center.

• Jericho Fletcher, a senior captain and three-year starter at left guard, “super intelligent and steady.”

• Zeke Klenk, who won the left tackle job in camp as a junior and “ran with it.”

“That unit is special in the making,” Stuckert said. “We’ve been trying to change the narrative at Talawanda about physical play, and it starts with them.”

Their dominance allowed Cantrell to pile up chunks of yardage, but it also wore Taylor down. On a muggy Week 1 night when cramps took their toll, Talawanda’s depth and conditioning — products of strength coach Andy Zimmerman’s year-round work — showed.

The victory turned out to be a marker. Talawanda had lost its last three season openers, including to Taylor last year.

“It’s a big deal,” Cantrell said. “At first I thought maybe Taylor wasn’t the same team. But then I realized — no, we’re legit. We’ve been down too long. Now it’s our time.”

Stuckert echoed that sentiment, crediting athletic director Jake Richardson, a former Miami University player, for helping him frame the moment.

“Jake told me, ‘That’s the difference — you guys saw adversity, and you answered,’” Stuckert said. “That’s the stuff that changes programs. Obviously we’re thrilled about the win, but it’s bigger than one night. We’re trying to sustain this.”

Cantrell, even in the afterglow of his record night, didn’t get carried away.

“We’ve got momentum, but we have to stay humble,” he said. “We can’t let one week decide how far we go. Harrison’s coming up, and that’s one of our toughest games. We’ve gotta keep rocking, week by week.”

For now, though, Talawanda can savor something it hasn’t had in years. One player’s brilliance, one line’s grit and one team’s resilience have the Brave on the right track.

“Lance was unbelievable,” Stuckert said. “But it was a team effort. And hopefully, it’s just the start.”

Talawanda improved to 2-0 with a 42-6 win at Meadowdale on Thursday night at Welcome Stadium. Brave junior quarterback Oliver Beckett threw for 127 yards and five TD passes - three to junior Joey Beckett and two to junior Camar Ellis - and rushed for another TD in the victory. Cantrell rushed for 127 yards on 20 carries.