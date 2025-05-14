Campolongo ‘ready to hit the ground running’ as Middletown’s new athletic director

Campolongo was approved as Middletown High School’s next athletic director Monday night.

“I’m a really, really loyal individual,” Campolongo said. “It’s not only one of the biggest things that I carry, but it’s something that I hope to see in return. Middletown has done that for me.

“They’ve allowed me to work my way into the athletics department,” Campolongo added. “With them offering me the head job, and with the loyalty being reciprocated, it’s really hard to put into words. It’s more than appreciated for the lack of better terms.

“The relationships that I’ve built, not just within the community, but with the student-athletes, our current coaches, and our teachers who are in the building that have no affiliation with athletics. I’ve got great relationships with them because of the previous position I was in.

“I consider Middletown as my home.”

Campolongo has worked under JD Foust — Middletown’s current athletic director who recently accepted the same position at Sidney — as his assistant since 2020.

Campolongo will officially begin his duties as Middletown’s athletic director on Aug. 1.

“There is a lot to unpack on that. He’s honestly been like an older brother for me,” Campolongo said of working as Foust’s assistant. “It’s been incredible just being around him and learning different things — everything from operating events and sports that maybe I didn’t have very much experience in at the time to how to manage certain situations, whether it’s engaging with community, parents, staff, everything above. It’s been incredible to be with him

“You know, as happy as I am to be stepping into the role, it’s equally as sad to see him go, to be honest.”

Campolongo has been at Middletown for the last seven years as a college and career advisor within the counseling department. He’s also been with the Middletown wrestling program during that time and was president of the Southwest Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association from 2014 to 2020.

“I’m looking forward to engaging a direct line to the students — and we’re talking the students who are not student-athletes,” Campolongo said. “One of the things that I’ve had prepared since grad school is something that I essentially want to bring in students within our schools and our community and put a classroom spin on athletics. Let’s teach them the things about risk management and financial literacy and how to be a leader.

“The way that I view students and the student-athletes is eventually they are the community members. So when we talk about wanting to plant seeds in the youth level, it’s the same way with our community. We need to engage with our students and not just the student-athletes. Those are the future members of our community.

“If we do that the right way, you’ll eventually retain even more support from your community and with our athletics programs.”

Middletown announced in April the hiring of new principal Donetrus Hill, and Campolongo said the two have already established a common ground.

“I feel great about it. I’m eager to get to work,” Campolongo said. “We’re going to have a new principal, and I’m very excited to work with him. I’ve had great conversations with him in terms of what kind of culture we want to build within the hallways and ensuring that that is consistent within the athletic department.

“There’s going to be a lot of change. We’re getting a new athletic secretary as well. But I’ve always been one to embrace change. I get excited for change. When you have change, you have an opportunity for growth.”

Campolongo, a 2003 Oak Hills graduate, received his undergrad studies at Mount St. Joseph and a master’s degree in athletic administration from Ohio University.

Campolongo, who is a certified athletic administrator, resides in Fairfield with his wife Jill and their children Ava, Maddie and Jaxton.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running and eager to have more engagement with those outside of the athletic world — get the kids that are students and convert them to student-athletes.”