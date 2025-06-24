Butler relay team places third at national meet

Breaking: New law lifts license suspensions on more than 40,000 local drivers

Butler's 4x400 relay team poses for a photo at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia on Sunday, June 22, 2025. From left to right are: Jordan Gross; Brayden Thaxton; Tayven Crump; and Levi Campbell. Contributed photo

A relay team from Vandalia-Butler High School placed third in the 4x400-meter race Sunday at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Tayven Crump, Levi Campbell, Brayden Thaxton and Jordan Gross finished in 3 minutes, 10.96 seconds.

“So proud of my guys!” coach Jason Sutherland wrote on X. “Capping off an amazing season!”

Gross ran his split in 45.58 seconds, nearly matching the time (45.40) of Quincy Wilson, who ran the final leg for the winning team from the Bullis School in Maryland. Wilson set the American high school record in the 400 last year and became the youngest U.S. track and field athlete to make the Olympic team.

Butler’s same group of sprinters won the Division I state championship in the event on June 7 in a state-record time of 3:12.06.

In the 4x200 relay Friday in Philadelphia, Butler’s relay team finished 12th (1:26.84).

