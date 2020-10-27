Butler High School to host OHSAA state volleyball tournament

The OHSAA announced Tuesday that Butler High School will host the volleyball state tournament rather than Wright State.
It is set for Nov. 13-15, including a Friday when the Vandalia high school will not be in session.
“We are very thankful that Butler High School stepped forward to host our volleyball state tournament,” OHSAA Director of Sport Management and volleyball administrator Emily Gates said in a statement.
“We look forward to our return to Wright State University in the future, but with the small number of fans who can attend this year, we needed to find a smaller venue that was still an exceptional site. We found that at Butler High School and are very excited to work together on this great state tournament.”
The Division I and II semifinals are set for Nov. 13 with Division III and IV semifinals the following day.
All finals will be Nov. 15.
Additionally, the soccer state championships for boys and girls will be held at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus for the 22nd consecutive year.
The Girls will play Nov. 13 with the boys the next day.
The OHSAA also announced the football regional semifinals and finals will be held at sites to be chosen by the better-seeded team in a matchup.
They can host or choose a neutral site.
The state semifinals and championship games are to be at neutral sites yet to be announced.