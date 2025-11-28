Burrow leads Bengals to 32-14 upset of Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: With the victory, Cincinnati improved to 4-8 and snapped a four-game losing streak. They pulled to within two games of Baltimore, which fell to 6-6, in the AFC North race.

Stars of the game: Kicker Evan McPherson hit six field goals for the Bengals, converting from 31, 42, 24, 33, 52 and 41 yards.

Tanner Hudson nabbed an incredible one-handed TD grab in the third quarter that gave the Bengals a 19-7 lead.

After missing last week’s game with a suspension, Ja’Marr Chase had seven catches for 110 yards.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Stat of the game: The Bengals defense caused five turnovers, holding the Ravens offense. Rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight, Jr. intercepted a tipped pass early in the fourth quarter that resulted in McPherson’s fifth field goal, giving the Bengals a 29-14 lead with 9:25 remaining.

The Bengals entered the game with 10 takeaways the entire season. It was the first time Cincinnati caused five turnovers in a game since the 2007 season.

Big play: In the second quarter, Bengals safety Jordan Battle stripped the ball from Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely as he sprinted into the end zone, forcing a touchback that gave Cincy the ball at the 20-yard line.

The Bengals drove to the Ravens 6-yard-line, but they couldn’t convert on third down. McPherson hit a 24-yard field goal to give the Bengals the lead for good at 9-7.

They later extended the lead to 12-7 at the half when McPherson converted another field goal after Lamar Jackson fumbled deep in Baltimore territory.

Looking ahead: The Bengals will travel to Buffalo at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7.

Cincinnati has won its last two games against the Bills. In their last trip to Buffalo, the Bengals beat the Bills 27-10 in an AFC Divisional Round game.