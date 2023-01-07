Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin posts on Instagram, thanks everyone for the support

Saturday afternoon, doctors at UC Medical Center said Hamlin is making “continued progress” though he is still in critical condition.

The Bills said Friday morning his breathing tube had been removed.

Hamlin was even able to FaceTime the team, speaking to them for the first time since collapsing at Paycor Stadium after going into cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football against the Bengals.

“Love you boys,” he told the team from UC Medical Center.

Hamlin was first able to communicate Wednesday night via pen and paper. The first question UC Health doctors said he asked after he awoke from a medically-induced coma was, “Did we win?”

Their response: “Yes. You won the game of life.”

Dr. William A. Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts provided an update Thursday regarding Hamlin’s condition and his recovery, saying the 24-year-old has shown “substantial improvement in his condition.”

The 24-year-old has been in the ICU at UCMC since Monday night.

Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, got up from the play and then collapsed in a matter of seconds. As medical personnel surrounded Hamlin, players for both the Bills and Bengals could be seen visibly emotional — some holding hands and kneeling.

Knight said Hamlin initially had a pulse on the field but lost it, and was then given CPR and defibrillated on the field. He was then later resuscitated a second time.

Pritts said the fast action from sideline medics was paramount as a few minutes or even seconds without could have made a difference in Hamlin’s state today.

“We cannot credit their team enough,” Knight said.

While they said Hamlin has made a “fairly remarkable recovery,” neither doctor disclosed whether or not he’d make a full recovery, rather saying instead their focus is on his most immediate medical needs.

“The best outcome would be (to get him) back to who he was before this all happened,” Knight said.

Between “get well soon” cards, donations to Hamlin’s charity toy drive and buildings lit in blue, both Knight and Pritts also acknowledged the outpouring of support from Cincinnati and beyond.

“It’s been very powerful,” Knight said.

They also said Hamlin himself is beginning to take in just how many people have been supporting him as he continues to be surrounded by his family, Bills staff and more.

In a statement Tuesday, Hamlin’s family said in part, “We want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country.”

Though Hamlin asked who won the game, there reportedly will never be an answer.

The NFL announced Thursday the Bengals-Bills game has been canceled. Owners voted Friday to approve new playoff procedures, including a scenario in which a coin flip would decide if Cincinnati hosts a Wild Card game.

As both teams head into Week 18, players and coaches said the uplifting news has cleared some of their worries.

“I think I’ll be pretty fine now that he’s OK and he’s responsive ... that relieved me from everything,” Bengals WR Tyler Boyd said.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor also talked Wednesday about his experience, noting that he and the team are focusing on their upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“You do have to move forward as a team because we do have a game to play Sunday,” said Taylor.