Buckeyes lose second straight to unranked opponent

The Huskers shot 49.1% overall and 56% in the first half. Ohio State led 26-19 midway through the half, but Nebraska took a 43-36 advantage thanks to an 8-minute stretch without a field goal for the Buckeyes. The cold spell finally ended when Branham connected on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Huskers scored at least 78 points and shot 49% or better for the third consecutive game. They hadn’t done either in back-to-back conference games this season until beginning their streak against then-No. 25 Iowa on Friday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes shot below 40% and failed to lead in the second half for the second game in a row. This is their second straight loss to an unranked opponent and third in five games.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: At No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Michigan State on Thursday.