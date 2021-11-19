Browns star RB Chubb back from COVID list, cleared to play

Chubb and Felton sat out last week’s 45-7 loss at New England.

It’s not yet known if Chubb will play Sunday against the Detroit Lions (0-8-1). Cleveland’s offense isn’t the same without the 25-year-old, who rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati on Nov. 11.

The Browns (5-5) also have been without Kareem Hunt. He’ll miss his fifth straight game Sunday with a calf injury.

Chubb missed two games earlier this season with a calf injury.

After facing the Lions, the Browns will host AFC North-leading Baltimore, have their bye week, and then play the Ravens.