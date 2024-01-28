Browns hire former quarterback Ken Dorsey as their offensive coordinator

Dorsey was fired as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator earlier this season. It’s not yet been decided if he’ll call plays in Cleveland, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not made any of their new coaching hires public.

Stefanski fired coordinator Alex Van Pelt just days after the Browns were beaten 45-14 by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. Van Pelt, who had been with Cleveland since 2020, declined a chance to stay with the club in another role.

Stefanski has called plays since taking over the Browns in 2020. He could relinquish those duties to Dorsey, who played for Cleveland from 2006-08 and is one of 37 quarterbacks to start for the franchise since 1999.

Stefanaki also interviewed Kellen Moore, who was hired by Philadelphia, along with Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

The 42-year-old Dorsey went 2-11 in 13 career NFL starts. He was 38-2 as a starter in college at Miami.