Braves rally for second straight win over Reds

The Reds sent 10 batters to the plate in the third against Wright, who was 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA to lead the majors in wins in 2022. Wright allowed four runs and walked three batters in the inning.

Wright hit Tyler Stephenson with a pitch for the second time in as many at-bats to force in a run, and his bases-loaded walk to Barrero pushed home another run. Spencer Steer drove in two runs with an infield single, with Jake Fraley’s slide across the plate beating Olson’s throw from first.

Reds right-hander Luis Cessa (0-1) couldn’t hold a 4-1 lead. Ronald Acuña Jr. had a run-scoring single in the third before Albies’ two-run homer was the big hit in a three-run fourth.

Cessa allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Albies’ homer was the 100th of his career. Sam Hilliard’s double drove in Marcell Ozuna, who singled, later in the fourth to give Atlanta a 5-4 lead.

Olson’s first-inning homer carried 448 feet into the right-center stands and had an exit velocity of 118.6 mph.

Steer set a career high with three hits.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (0-0, 5.63) will look for his first win of 2023 in Wednesday night’s final game of the three-game series against RHP Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.45). Greene, who was Cincinnati’s opening-day starter, has yet to complete five innings in two starts.