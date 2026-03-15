Boys basketball: Top-ranked Lakota West stunned by Pickerington Central in D-I regional final

Lakota West finished the season 24-2, while Pickerington Central advances to face Hilliard Bradley in a Division I state semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Princeton will play St. Edward in the other state semifinal.

Despite the loss, Firebirds coach Kelven Moss focused first on the season his team produced.

“I’m proud of them,” Moss said. “We want to talk a little bit about the game, just things that we discussed before the game, that we had to do to come out on top — details, 50-50 balls, second chance opportunities, executing, body movement, ball movement, those are things that we didn’t do today.”

Lakota West started fast, racing out to a 7-0 lead before Pickerington Central followed with eight consecutive points to briefly grab an 8-7 advantage. The Firebirds settled back in to take a 16-15 lead after the opening period.

The game remained tight throughout the second quarter as Lakota West leaned on the scoring of juniors Josh Tyson and Bryce Curry. Tyson finished with a game-high 22 points while Curry added 15.

Pickerington Central began to find its rhythm offensively, and the Tigers took a 30-27 lead into the break.

Lakota West briefly threatened to reclaim control in the third quarter, pulling within 38-36 with three minutes showing on the clock. But that would prove to be the closest the Firebirds would get the rest of the night.

Pickerington Central closed the quarter on an 8-0 run while Lakota West went scoreless the final three minutes, sending the Tigers into the fourth quarter with a 44-36 advantage.

“That third quarter was those 3-pointers ever so much,” Moss said. “Yeah, they made some shots. They did a phenomenal job and they made some big-time shots in a big moment. We didn’t answer.”

Aaven Snyder led Pickerington Central with 21 points, and the Tigers’ perimeter shooting proved decisive as a flurry of 3-pointers in the second half kept Lakota West from mounting a comeback.

“Our defense was kind of a step behind today,” Moss said. “We usually do a better job of guarding our yard and we didn’t do that today and our secondary help was a little off today. So I tip my hat off to Pick Central. They did a great job and had a great game plan.”

Moss also pointed to the absence of standout Roman Combs — a key piece of the Firebirds’ interior presence.

“We didn’t bring our toughness today,” Moss said. “Not having Roman finally caught up with us. But I’m proud of our guys, hell of a season. This is not what we expected to finish, but great year.”

The Firebirds had entered the postseason ranked No. 1 in Ohio and carried the expectations that come with it.

“I kept telling our guys, nobody’s going to lay down for us because we’re the number one team in the state,” Moss said. “That actually motivates teams more.”

Lakota West’s staff attempted to position the tournament path to avoid familiar rivals.

“Our goal was to kind of stay away from Princeton and stay away from some of the GCL teams and kind of play some different fresh faces,” Moss said. “I actually thought all the matchups that we were going to have the opportunity to face were great matchups for us.”

On Saturday, Moss said the Firebirds struggled to maintain the sharpness that defined their run.

“For some reason, I thought we just were a step behind all night,” Moss said. “And I kept telling our guys … we got this thing where we think we can just turn it on and off. That didn’t work tonight. So it came back to bite us.”

The loss marked the final game for Lakota West seniors Tyson Davis and Cody Crawford.

“It hurts. It hurts, man,” Moss said. “But I’m proud of our guys, man. A lot of things we did this year were extremely special. It’s crazy to feel sad and you’re 24-2.

“I’m disappointed. I wanted to be in Dayton next week.”