Boys basketball: Tipp rallies from 19 down to stun LaSalle for D-III district title

Seemingly down and out while facing a 19-point deficit late in the third period, the Red Devils methodically clawed back into the contest before a furious last-minute push helped them catch the Lancers — and then surpass them on CJ Bailey’s free throw with four seconds remaining.

LaSalle’s final chance then fell short, and the Red Devils began celebrating a 59-58 victory that has to be considered one of the most unlikely rally conquests in recent Ohio prep hoops history.

“This was the biggest moment of my basketball life so far — it’s not even close," said Tippecanoe guard Hudson Ganger. “It just shows the toughness and grit we have as a team. Even when we were down, we kept trying to bring the energy.”

But it was the Lancers (18-7) who dominated the first three periods, using their skill, depth and flawless half-court execution to lead 23-8 after one frame — and that advantage would continue to grow as the game progressed.

Slowly but surely, the never-give-up Red Devils (20-5) began to make their move in the fourth quarter. One trifecta was drained. Then another. Then a few turnovers were forced off full-court pressure defense.

Still, Tippecanoe’s deficit was nine points at 58-49 with 1:36 remaining before its magic wand whipped up three consecutive free throws. Off a steal and missed LaSalle free throws, Tipp received clutch treys from Bailey and Ganger to amazingly tie the score at 58-58.

LaSalle set up for a last shot, but the Lancers, who had been so sturdy heading into the final frame, continued to unravel with yet another turnover.

Now it was the Devils’ time for the exclamation point, and Bailey was the curator, taking the ball at the top of the key before embarking on a fearless drive into the paint. He was fouled going up at the four-tick mark, setting the stage for a storybook ending.

But Bailey missed his first try, only to exhale before sinking what would be the decider of quite possibly the greatest — and certainly most unbelievable — wins in school history.

“I was just praying the second shot would go in,” said Bailey, who paced his club with a game-high 23 points. “This is the most amazing thing I’ve been a part of for sure. (LaSalle) started off hot, but we just had to find our groove. Once that happened, we just came back from there. We didn’t want our season to end, and this shows that we (belonged) here.”

Tipp will now tangle with Trotwood in a D-III regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

Trotwood-Madison 62, Goshen 61: The Rams (19-4) claimed a thriller of their own earlier Saturday by rallying from a 14-point deficit in the second period to edge Goshen (21-4).

In the process, Trotwood defended its district crown, but it didn’t come easy as the Warriors were lights out from the 3-point line and solid in their half-court motion offense while soaring to a 31-17 advantage with three minutes remaining before intermission.

But Trotwood closed out the half with a 15-4 spurt with Je’Carious Reaves converting 13 of those tallies as the Rams’ pressure defense began to take effect — including three consecutive turnover possessions from the Warriors, all of which resulted in Trotwood points on the other end.

“We were in the locker room talking about how (Goshen) kept cutting and cutting to get baskets,’’ Reaves said. “We just needed to take away the cut, be disciplined on defense and take the big man (Goshen’s 6-foot-10 Tyler Owens) out of the paint. That’s what we did.”

The lead would change hands seven times during a roller-coaster second half before the Rams took the lead for good courtesy of two free throws from — who else — Reaves with 1:34 remaining.

Following a chance of possessions and two missed Rams’ free throws, Goshen called time-out with four seconds left to set up a final play, but a deep trifecta clanged off the rim as time expired.

“We didn’t want this to be our last dance,’’ Reaves said. “(On the final possession), we didn’t want (Goshen) to get a layup. They can take the three. That was how we were going to have to lose.”

Reaves was spectacular for the Rams with 26 points, while Goshen featured three scorers in double figures, led by Owens with 18 tallies.