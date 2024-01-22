Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2) 14-0 83

2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 12-3 80

3. Findlay (1) 12-0 61

(tie) Garfield Hts. (2) 15-0 61

(tie) Cin. Moeller 14-1 61

6. Cin. Elder 12-1 50

7. Louisville 12-1 45

8. Tol. Whitmer 12-1 42

9. Centerville (2) 10-4 30

10. Beavercreek 12-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Sycamore 25. Delaware Hayes 21. Newark 16.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9) 13-1 107

2. Lexington 15-1 88

3. Alter (2) 11-3 76

4. Cin. Wyoming 10-0 69

5. Cols. Hartley 13-1 58

6. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 13-1 37

7. Youngs. Ursuline 9-2 32

8. Willard 11-2 31

9. Creston Norwayne 10-0 24

10. Shelby 9-2 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 14. Marietta 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5) 13-2 92

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 12-2 79

3. Malvern 12-0 67

4. Preble Shawnee (2) 13-1 49

5. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 48

(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 10-2 48

7. Haviland Wayne Trace 12-2 45

8. Ashland Crestview 13-0 35

9. Tri-Village (1) 13-1 27

10. Minford 10-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (7) 14-0 97

2. Warren JFK (3) 11-1 96

3. Lima Cent. Cath. 12-2 62

4. Tol. Christian 12-1 50

5. Leesburg Fairfield 15-0 43

6. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12-0 41

7. Berlin Hiland 8-2 36

8. Troy Christian 10-1 34

9. Richmond Hts. (1) 6-8 33

10. Pandora-Gilboa 12-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Maumee Valley 27. Antwerp 21.