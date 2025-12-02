Boys basketball rewind: Who ruled the Miami Valley League last season?

Miami Division Game of the Year: Tippecanoe 51, Butler 47, Feb. 14, 2025

Tipp secured its outright division title by closing the game with a 7-0 run to pick up the home win.

CJ Bailey scored 18 points with 9 rebounds for the Red Devils and Preston Zumwait hit 4 threes.

Butler got 16 points by Charlie Neely and 15 from Julius Rusk.

Valley Division Game of the Year: West Carrollton 73, Sidney 66, Jan. 21, 2025

The Ingrams dominated the game. Chylan and Joseph Ingram combined to score 53 points and grabbed 34 rebounds. Their size allowed the Pirates to win the rebounding battle 41-18.

Sidney stayed in the game by knocking down 9 shots from long range, including three each by A’zon Steele and Ethan New, but needed more.

Both teams got hot down the stretch and finished 1-2 in the standings.

Postseason results: Butler, Sidney, Tippecanoe, and West Carrollton all won one game.

Scoring leader: Tippecanoe junior CJ Bailey averaged 17.9 points per game.

Top underclassman: Tippecanoe junior CJ Bailey also averaged 5.1 rebounds per game and shot 41.6 percent from the field.

Rebounding leader: West Carrollton senior Chylan Ingram averaged 11.9 rebounds per game.

Top returner: West Carrollton junior Joseph Ingram averaged 10.3 rpg.

FG percentage leader: West Carrollton junior Joseph Ingram shot 60.5 percent from the field on 159 of 263 shooting, averaging 16.2 ppg.

3-point percentage leader: Troy junior Josh Murphy shot 40.9 percent in making 47 of 115 attempts.

FT percentage leader: Butler senior TJ Green shot 73.8 percent in going 31-for-42.

Top returner: Tippecanoe junior CJ Bailey shot 73.3 percent.

Assists leader: Sidney senior A’zon Steele averaged 3.8 assists per game.

Top returner: Tippecanoe junior CJ Bailey averaged 3.3 apg.

Steals leader: Stebbins senior Mason Barlow averaged 2.8 steals per game.

Top returner: Butler junior Julius Rusk averaged 2.5 spg.

Blocks leader: Fairborn senior Divine Olinger averaged 4.1 blocks per game.

Top returner: Stebbins junior Zach Cron averaged 2.0 bpg.

Explore Nominate your athlete for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

2025 Division II All-Ohio Boys Basketball Teams (underclassman in bold)

Third Team: A’Zon Steele, Sidney, 5-10, sr., 16.0 (points per game)..

Honorable Mention: Isaac Burns, Troy, 6-7, sr., 12.0; Jayce Daniel, Sidney, 6-2, sr., 15.2.

2025 Division III All-Ohio Boys Basketball Teams

Special Mention: C.J. Bailey, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-2, jr., 18.0.

Honorable Mention: Joseph Ingram, West Carrollton, 6-7, jr., 16.4; Chylan Ingram, West Carrollton, 6-7, sr., 14.3; Isaiah Martin, Piqua, 6-6, sr., 10.4; Colin Turner, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-2, jr., 7.8.