Boys basketball: Middletown holds off Lakota West in double OT

Senior guard Trent Lloyd led Lakota West with 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left to send the game to the second overtime. Junior guard Devon Drane added 14 and sophomore center Luka Gilbert finished with a career-high 10 while tying his career high with eight rebounds. The 6-foot-7 Gilbert had a career-high eight points by halftime, but he couldn’t help the Firebirds overcome going 3-of-15 on 3-pointers on the way to their fourth straight loss and sixth in their last seven games, slipping to 4-8 overall and 3-4 in the GMC

“We’ve been struggling,” Lakota West coach Jim Leon said. “We had a really good practice on Thursday, and I had a feeling it would carry over.”

The hobbled Dudukovich, who is averaging 23.6 points per game, could’ve played on Friday, Leon said, but the Firebirds medical staff advised against it.

“We’ve got a lot of basketball to play, and we didn’t want to risk it,” Leon said.

Leon hopes almost pulling off the without Dudukovich could pay off Lakota West in the long run.

“Up to now, we’ve always looked to Nate, but we had three players in double figures tonight,” he pointed out, but he’s still hoping Dudukovich will be back for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. GMC home game against Princeton.

The Middies bounced back from a 59-47 home loss to Sycamore on Tuesday for their third win in the last four games while improving to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the GMC.

“We did the little things, like taking charges and getting stops in big moments,” Moss said. “Hopefully, this gives us momentum going into our game (on Saturday) against Fenwick.”

Tipoff for that non-conference game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Middletown.

The two teams went into the game mired in a four-team tie for fourth place in the GMC.

Lakota West led by as many as seven points, 26-19, with 59.8 seconds left before halftime, but Middletown chipped away in a game that featured 13 lead changes and 10 ties. The Middies largest lead before before the second overtime was three points before Lloyd wiped it out with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Middletown also led, 46-44, with 7.5 seconds left in regulation before Drane found sophomore forward L.J. Green for a wide-open layup at the buzzer.

Losing those leads didn’t get the Middies down, Landers said.

“We won this game on the bench,” he said. “They gave us a lot of energy.

Gilbert scored four points in the first quarter to help Lakota West take a 14-10 lead. Shields sank two 3-pointers for Middletown, but Gilbert added four more points as the Firebirds settled for a 26-21 halftime lead.