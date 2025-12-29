Boys basketball: Middletown Christian has new sense of belief under its second-year coach

The Eagles are 7-2 overall, 3-1 in the Metro Buckeye Conference, and winners of six of their last seven games — their best start since opening the 2008-09 season at 5-1.

It’s a surge built on continuity, collective growth and a deeper understanding of what second-year coach Ryan Fairchild is asking of his team.

“We’ve been hopeful to get back on a good track,” MCS junior guard Mason Gross said after the Eagles’ 54-38 consolation win over Lockland in the Brian Cook Classic consolation game Saturday. “We didn’t play our hottest game, but we came together collectively as a team. We were able to play good defensive possessions. The first half we were a little up and down, but we connected ourselves and got back into the game.”

That ability to regroup has become a defining trait for Middletown Christian, which has navigated roster turnover, holiday absences and a demanding schedule without losing its footing.

Year two under Fairchild has accelerated that progress.

“This year has been phenomenal,” Fairchild said. “Our kids know the system now. The things we can do are a lot more complex — adding counters to our actions and everything we do. The kids are starting to perfect it. We still have a lot of room to grow, but they know what they’re doing, and that’s led to some short-term success.”

That success has come despite significant personnel losses from a year ago, which has forced several newcomers into expanded roles.

“I’m super proud of our team because we lost four players that were big in terms of production,” Fairchild said. “We’ve had kids step up who didn’t have a whole lot of varsity experience. Because they know the system, it’s been seamless.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The cohesion has extended beyond the floor. Leading the way is junior Guy Henderson, who scores 14.4 points and grabs 5.3 rebounds a game.

Senior guard Peniel Enninful buckets 12.4 points a contest, while Gross (8.4 points, 5.7 assists), junior Thaine Teter (7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds) and junior David Mathew (7.3 points) contribute as well

“We were down a couple players the last two nights because they weren’t in town,” Fairchild said. “Both of my varsity assistants were out the last two games. It’s been a complete team effort from our players and my JV staff as well.”

Gross, one of the Eagles’ emotional leaders, said the comfort level with Fairchild’s approach has made this season both productive and enjoyable.

“He’s a terrific coach,” Gross said. “He’s been with us since day one, pushing us to get better and better. We just have to keep listening to what he’s saying. It’s been fun. Seven and two is one of the best starts we’ve had in the past 10 years, and we just have to keep rolling and push to go win a title.“

With confidence growing and the pieces continuing to fall into place, Middletown Christian has positioned itself as a contender in the Metro Buckeye Conference — and as a program rediscovering its footing after years of searching for momentum.

“There’s a lot of room to grow,” Fairchild said. “But I’m proud of everybody. The way they’ve bought in has made this special.”