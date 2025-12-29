Boys basketball: Madison looks to gain momentum after winning Brian Cook Classic

The Mohawks captured the Brian Cook Classic championship for the first time in half a decade, defeating Norwood 47-36 in a tense, physical title game that featured escalating emotions and multiple ejections — three Norwood players and one from Madison.

“This was nice to win, man. It was nice,” Madison coach Shane Richardson said. “This is my birthday weekend. I was telling them it’s been so long since we’ve won this thing.

“Brian Cook was a classmate of mine. He was a teammate of mine. His twin brother was a teammate of mine. This means the world to finally win this one.”

The championship represented more than a trophy for a program that has navigated roster shortages, COVID-era disruptions and difficult seasons since Richardson took over following the 2019-20 campaign.

Last season, in particular, weighed heavily.

“Last year was a long, dark year,” Richardson said. “It was a tough year for me, and this has been a breath of fresh air. These dudes play hard. That’s all I can ask of them.”

The Mohawks improved to 3-4 and have won two in a row — a small but meaningful step for a program searching for consistency.

“They don’t call it a win streak until it’s three games, though,” Richardson said with a laugh.

Saturday’s championship game tested Madison’s resolve. A rugged second quarter saw fouls mount, tempers flare and rotations shrink as availability again became a factor.

But Madison was able to pull away in the second half following a Norwood surge.

Richardson said the group is still learning its identity, collectively.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“You ever watch The Patriot?” Richardson said. “Aim small, miss small. That’s been kind of our mantra. We’re missing some, we’re learning and getting better every day, and that’s what these dudes have done.”

Progress has extended beyond varsity nights. Richardson credited his junior varsity group, which includes a handful of freshmen, with helping strengthen the program’s foundation.

“The culture here is the best it’s been in the past four or five years,” Richardson said. “That’s due to these kids. We’re not doing anything much different. It’s these dudes.

“What we’ve got in the well looks really, really good. There’s belief in here. That’s all we’ve asked — show up, do what we coach you to do — and they’re figuring it out.”

Leadership has helped fuel that belief, starting with all-tournament MVP and senior Dylon Smith.

“He can get a little frantic at times,” Richardson said, “but he’s always the one who reels them in. In the fourth quarter, he was out there running the show. He took a big step forward.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Others have expanded their roles, including senior Jayden Shortridge, junior Jordan Freels and sophomore Hayden Werts. Shortridge scores 12.2 points a game, while Werts pulls down 7.8 rebounds.

“They’re showing up. They’re putting in the work. They’re buying in,” Richardson said. “When you can get a couple of those things together, the sky’s the limit.

“Stupid stuff will get you beat,” Richardson added. “We do our fair share of it, but we’re doing our best to cut it down. We want to make a run. We want to be playing our best basketball.”

Richardson does not believe the Mohawks have reached their ceiling.

“I don’t think this is our best basketball,” the coach said. “We get Watkins back in three or four weeks, get our heads right and just get better at what we do. Now we know what we do. Now let’s perfect it.”

As the season grind continues, Richardson wants Madison defined by effort and identity.

“This community will support us going 4-18,” Richardson said. “But we are the show. These people pay to get in here. If you play hard, compete and give them something to be proud of, they’ll come out.

“I want teams saying, ‘I don’t know who Madison has, but I know they’re going to play their (butts) off.’ They’re going to get up and down and play with us.”

Brian Cook Classic at Madison High School

Friday, Dec. 26

Norwood 58, Middletown Christian 40

Madison 65, Lockland 40

Saturday, Dec. 27

Consolation Game — Middletown Christian 54, Lockland 38

Championship Game — Madison 47, Norwood 36