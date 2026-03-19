Boys basketball: Live updates from Trotwood-TCC in D-III state semifinal

UD Arena is playing host to two Division IIII boys state semifinal games Thursday evening.
Trotwood (22-4) is facing Toledo Central Catholic (23-3) for a trip to the state championship game at 6 p.m. Both teams are in the semifinals for the seventh time overall and are seeking what would be their third championship game appearances.
The winner will play either Steubenville or Akron Archbishop Hoban at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Those two teams play one another in Thursday’s second game of the evening.
Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.
FIRST QUARTER
Trotwood and TCC are tied at 11 after one.
The Rams led for most of the first quarter. Reaves, Arnold and Dennis all scored. Trotwood led 7-2 early before they began missing shots from three.
TCC tied the score twice at 9 and 11 in the final minute.
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