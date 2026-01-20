Boys basketball: Lakota East’s Adkins claims 200th victory at MLK Classic

All of that was evident Monday afternoon.

The Thunderhawks soundly defeated the Middletown Middies 52-36 in the Martin Luther King Classic at Xavier University’s Cintas Center — giving Adkins his 200th career coaching victory.

But, Adkins couldn’t ignore the significance of the moment.

“Honestly, it’s a testament to the guys I’ve coached,” Adkins said. “I’ve been fortunate to coach some really, really good players. I’ve also coached with unbelievable coaches — guys who are loyal, who are grinders, who work really hard behind the scenes.

“I’m just lucky. I’m lucky to have been in a good situation and to have worked for great administrators.”

Adkins, a 1998 graduate of Wilmington High School, reached the milestone in his 12th season as a head coach at Lakota East and his 24th year overall in the profession.

Along the way, he has helped build Lakota East into a consistent contender in the Greater Miami Conference, known for disciplined defense, unselfish offense and a culture rooted in accountability.

The Thunderhawks are 200-86 under Adkins.

“I’ve been doing it a long time,” the coach said. “I’m just very blessed to be in a great place with great people. That’s what makes it fun, and honestly, that’s why I’ve been doing it so long. If I was working with bad people, I wouldn’t be doing this.”

The milestone came after a complete performance from the Thunderhawks (9-5, 4-4 GMC), who set the tone early Monday with their defense and ball movement.

“I thought we were phenomenal,” Adkins said. “We had 11 straight stops, and that sets the tempo. We talk about getting kills — three stops in a row. When you get close to four of those, you’re in really good shape. I thought the ball was moving, we were sharing it, and we got great looks.”

Lakota East’s execution reflected the identity Adkins has built over the years. It’s an identity based on patience and trust.

“We talk about doing things the East way,” Adkins explained. “It’s not just a slogan. It’s what we preach, and it’s what our guys buy into and put into practice.”

Senior guard Luke Shaw — who scored a game-high 19 points and sunk four 3-pointers against Middletown — said the growth this season has been noticeable, particularly after a difficult stretch earlier in the season.

Lakota East had lost three of four — including an overtime defeat at home against Fairfield on Friday — before knocking off St. Xavier in overtime on Saturday.

“Overall, I thought we played really well,” Shaw said. “We had a rough couple of losses the other week, so stepping up after St. X and then coming here, I think we’re playing much better basketball now. We executed well, played together as a team, and followed the game plan.”

Shaw credited Adkins’ emphasis on ball movement for the offensive rhythm the Thunderhawks were able to find.

“Coach has preached swinging the ball, keeping it moving, being patient and disciplined, and you’re going to get a good shot,” Shaw said. “That’s what we got today.

“Coming off those two losses, it really helped our morale. Practices have been a lot better since then.”

Adkins acknowledged the ups and downs that come with a long season, especially in the GMC.

“You go on the road, don’t play well, then you come back and put it together, then you’ve got another challenge right away,” Adkins said. “That’s basketball. You just have to stay even-keeled.

“When we do what we’re supposed to do — share the ball, defend with urgency, and play together — I really believe we can play with anybody,” Adkins added. “That’s the goal every year. You want to be playing your best basketball when February and March come.”

Shaw echoed that sentiment.

“I feel good about this team,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of new guys, and it’s been about building every day. We’ve grown a lot, and we’re still getting better. When we really come together, I think we can be pretty good.”

The 200 wins, according to Adkins, are less about numbers and more about the journey — which continues at Colerain on Friday.

“There’s so much that goes into this that people don’t see,” Adkins said. “I’ve just been blessed to be surrounded by great people.”