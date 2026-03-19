Boys basketball: Garfield Heights senior Marcus Johnson wins second straight Ohio Mr. Basketball award

Johnson tallied 99 points from the statewide panel. Delphos St. John’s senior Cam Elwer was the runner-up to Johnson for the second straight year with 91 points. Other finalists included Tri-Village senior Trey Sagester, Lakota West junior Josh Tyson, Brunswick senior Trey Drexler, Maysville senior Gator Nichols, and Columbus Academy senior Jason Singleton.

Now in its 39th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association since 2017.

Johnson committed to South Carolina after initially verballing to Ohio State, and is a 4-star recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings. He averaged 30.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals this season. He scored 2,364 career points.

Johnson and his father, Sonny, are the only father-son duo to both win Mr. Basketball in Ohio. Johnson is the first back-to-back winner since Luke Kennard of Franklin in 2014-15.

Other two-time winners include Columbus Northland’s Jared Sullinger, North College Hill’s OJ Mayo, St. Vincent St. Mary’s LeBron James, Lima Senior’s Greg Simpson, and Toledo Macomber’s Jimmy Jackson.