Boys basketball: Four Butler County teams to play in MLK Classic

Four Butler County boys basketball teams are set to participate in the inaugural Kemba Credit Union MLK Classic on Jan. 19.
The event will be held at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.
Lakota West (10-0, 5-0 Greater Miami Conference) will take on Hamilton (6-4, 2-3) at noon, and Lakota East (6-3, 3-2) will play Middletown (1-4, 1-4) at approximately 3:30 p.m. as two of the four games on the schedule.
Two Kentucky schools, Ryle and Oldham County, are playing one another in a game scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. Cincinnati St. Xavier is facing another school from south of the Ohio River, Covington Catholic, in the finale of the event.
The school that sells the most tickets, with a minimum of 150 needed, will receive a $500 donation for a booster club or charitable organization of the school’s choice.
Presale tickets are $13 and are available at mlk-classic.com. Tickets are $16 at the door.
About the Author