Boys basketball: Four Butler County teams to play in MLK Classic

Lakota West (10-0, 5-0 Greater Miami Conference) will take on Hamilton (6-4, 2-3) at noon, and Lakota East (6-3, 3-2) will play Middletown (1-4, 1-4) at approximately 3:30 p.m. as two of the four games on the schedule.

Two Kentucky schools, Ryle and Oldham County, are playing one another in a game scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. Cincinnati St. Xavier is facing another school from south of the Ohio River, Covington Catholic, in the finale of the event.

The school that sells the most tickets, with a minimum of 150 needed, will receive a $500 donation for a booster club or charitable organization of the school’s choice.

Presale tickets are $13 and are available at mlk-classic.com. Tickets are $16 at the door.