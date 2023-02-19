Boys basketball: Fenwick rolls to first-round tourney win

This was the second convincing win in two nights by a local Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division team over an SBAAC program. Badin came away with a 71-42 win over New Richmond on Friday at Princeton.

Fenwick has won two straight after back-to-back losses after ending the regular season with a win over Badin. The Falcons reached the tournament’s second round for the second straight season. They lost, 51-42, to Taylor last year. They anticipate a deeper run this year.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to practice on Monday and play on Thursday,” said Holweger, who admitted that he didn’t watch the Hughes-Indian Hill game to focus on his team.

Fenwick never trailed after jumping out to a quick 6-0 lead. Facing a withering Falcons zone defense that trapped all over the court, Bethel-Tate didn’t reach double figures until there was 5:08 left in the first half and committed 16 turnovers in the first three quarters.

“We’ve been solid defensively all year,” Holweger said. “We came out with energy and were ready to play. We could’ve talked better on rotations and we left some points out there by missing shots off turnovers, but when you give up only 12 points in a half, you’re in pretty good position. It was good to get separation early.”

Hooks sank a 3-pointer from the left wing with three seconds left before halftime to give the Falcons a 30-12 lead. Heooks finished the half with 12 points. Fenwick forced 10 Tiger turnovers in the half.

“The whole team played well,” Holwegel said. “They shared the ball. It was good to see them celebrate each other.”