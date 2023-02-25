Boys basketball: Fairfield pulls away from St. Xavier to reach district final

Friday night was different.

“We got to choose the pace in this game,” Indians coach DJ Wyrick said. “In the past, with some of the other (Greater Catholic League) schools, we hadn’t been able to do that.”

Fairfield, which has won six in a row, reaches the district finals for a second straight season. The Indians square off against Wayne next Saturday at UD Arena at a time to be determined.

“The speed was much different,” Wyrick said. “We were able to able to pressure the ball much more. We’re able to get downhill. We didn’t make shots in the first half, and we still had a three-point lead. We just told our guys at the half, ‘If we can continue to pressure this way and continue to speed them up, shots are going to fall in the second half.’”

The shots fell. There wasn’t much of a separation in the first half as Fairfield moved out to a 13-12 first-quarter lead.

The Indians (21-4), who got help from top to bottom of the roster, led by at least more than three the rest of the way.

“I’m really proud of our guys. I think we played 10 guys tonight,” Wyrick said. “We had a lot of guys step up. Obviously, there were a million fouls called in the first half, and part of that is on us because we try to pressure so much early.

“We did a good job of adjusting in the second half with getting our hands off while still maintaining that pressure.”

Fairfield outscored St. Xavier 12-3 right out of the third-quarter gate. Coney contributed to six of those points, and the Indians led 37-27 after three quarters.

“We just want to come out and put everything on the court,” Coney said. “We’re hot right now. We’re just going to continue to be hot — keep the streak going. We just want to think about winning, and that’s what we’re going to do every day.”

Aamir Rogers slammed one home with 5 minutes remaining to put Fairfield up 48-32, and the Indians’ continued pressure allowed Crim to finish it off with eight straight points after a couple Coney free throws.

“It was really the defense,” Crim said. “We came prepared, and we came ready to play. We guarded. We really wanted this game. We wanted to get back (at St. Xavier).”

Rogers finished with nine points for Fairfield, which had seven scoring contributors. The Indians fired 16 of 20 (80%) from the free throw line — including 11 of 12 in the second half.

Donovan Waleskowski scored a team-high 14 points for the Bombers, who ended their season at 13-12.

Fairfield last beat St. Xavier 58-52 in a season opener during the 2016-17 campaign. The Bombers had won three straight against the Indians until Friday night.