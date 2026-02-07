Boys basketball: Emmanuel Christian wins 17th straight to clinch MBC title

Emmanuel Christian won its 17th consecutive game by defeating Legacy Christian 56-44 on Friday night in Xenia. In the process, the Lions clinched the school’s first Metro Buckeye Conference boys basketball title since the 2019-20 season.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

“We bring a lot of experience, but a lot of inexperience coming off the bench giving us a spark and I think you saw that tonight,” Morgan said. “We’re just really putting forward this aura of togetherness and unity and striving for one goal and just kind of seeing the five parts become one. It has been at the forefront of our minds.”

A balanced effort is how Morgan likes to see his team perform and that’s what he got Friday.

Four players scored in double figures, led by 13 by sophomore Bryson Shirk and junior Josh Witherow, respectively. Two seniors also got it done Friday as Darryus Myers added 12 and Nate Hudson scored 11.

Everyone being able to score puts pressure on the opposition, but not as much as the Lions’ defense is able to produce.

Numerous deflections and steals sparked Emmanuel to a 15-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters. The Lions had trailed for the first time and were being put on their heels, but a timeout settled things.

“That’s what we make our money on all year,” Morgan said. “I think we lead the league in steals by a pretty wide margin. Bryson Shirk is just kind of the key factor of that.”

Shirk, who tied a state record with 14 steals in a game earlier this season against Calvary Christian, was again the spark Friday. His quick hands led to several takeaways and fast break opportunities the other way to aid the run.

“They decided to stop guarding [senior Josh Dyre] and then bring that double to everybody,” Legacy Christian head coach Steve Seitz said. “Shirk is super quick, one of the best defenders. They got athletes all over the floor and they’re well coached.”

After trailing by three at halftime, Legacy Christian made a run to start the third quarter as the Thompsons began to exert themselves on both ends. Bo Thompson, the freshman, put the Knights in front for the first time at 27-26 early in the period. Jacob Thompson, the senior, then capped a 6-0 run to put Legacy in front by five.

It was nearly another seven minutes before the Knights put up points on the scoreboard again.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Morgan said his team knew it didn’t need a Hail Mary while trailing by three and he stressed how to grind out the game.

“We talked about four more yards, where in football you want your first drive to come out and just keep getting four more yards and four more after. In that timeout, all we said was get four yards,” he said.

The big run built the Lions lead to its largest of the game at 43-33. A corner three by Witherow afterward permanently kept the lead in double digits.

Jacob Thompson, the leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker in the MBC, was held to 10 points. Bo Thompson had 23 points to lead all scorers.

Emmanuel has defeated several other teams in line for high seeds in the upcoming district tournaments during its win streak, including road games at West Liberty-Salem and Franklin Monroe.

There’s still work to be done. The players and coaches are already thinking about coming back into the gym on Monday, settling back in and attempt to pursue the school’s first ever district title.

“In a season like we’re having, there’s a lot of reason to keep the motor going,” Morgan said. “Obviously we care about our streak as far as what does for our schools’ name and the recognition we get from it. We’re not after a lot of recognition and respect, but we are after a little bit more.”