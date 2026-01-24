Boys basketball: Edgewood pulls away late to beat Monroe in key SWBL Southwestern showdown

Edgewood (12-3), riding a six-game win streak, improved to 6-1 in league play. Monroe (12-3) slipped to 5-2 in the SWBL Southwestern after having won the previous seven meetings between the programs — including a 59-53 victory on Dec. 12. The Cougars’ last win over the Hornets had come in a 77-72 double-overtime thriller on Dec. 1, 2020.

“It feels great,” Sullivan said. “The last time they got us pretty good. We didn’t play our best game, but we had a complete game tonight. It just feels amazing.”

Sullivan led a balanced Edgewood attack with 15 points, while Tyson Daley, Amir Cannedy and Kale Reynolds each added 12. Daley scored all of his points in the second half as the Cougars pulled away late.

The game was tight from start to finish. Edgewood carried a slim 22-21 lead into halftime before Monroe seized momentum early in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by David Hernandez gave the Hornets a 40-38 edge with 4:30 remaining.

But Edgewood answered.

Cannedy’s driving basket with 1:23 left put the Cougars back in front at 43-42, and Edgewood closed the game at the foul line while locking down defensively.

“Our coach has taught us about adversity,” Sullivan said. “When the fourth quarter came around, we knew it was now or never. We just went straight at them and didn’t think twice about it.”

Monroe was led by sophomore Colt Howard, who scored a game-high 16 points despite constant defensive pressure. Senior post player Steven Rude added 15 points, including 13 in the second half.

But the Hornets struggled to generate consistent offense down the stretch.

“We knew it was coming,” Sullivan said. “They’re tough, but we got the best of them tonight.”

Edgewood coach Jason Osterman credited his team’s defensive focus as the difference.

“We haven’t beaten them in a while — I think since 2020 or something like that,” Osterman said. “They’re always a tough opponent. Coach (Casey) Popplewell does a great job and they’ve got really good players. This was a huge win for us and for our group of guys. They played really hard tonight and we were locked in defensively.”

Osterman pointed to Edgewood’s effort against Monroe’s top scorers as a turning point.

“Last time we gave up 51 points to (Ty) Perkins and Howard, and tonight we didn’t,” Osterman said of two of the SWBL’s top five scorers. “We didn’t make a lot of adjustments at halftime. It was more about buying into what we wanted to do, being more physical, getting our hands on guys, and not letting them run free.”

Cannedy’s ability to get to the rim off the dribble late proved pivotal.

“Amir did a great job defensively and then attacking the basket offensively based on how they were guarding him,” Osterman said. “Those were huge momentum plays down the stretch.”

The win also carried emotional weight for Edgewood’s senior class.

“This was a big win for our seniors,” Osterman said. “They hadn’t beaten them at the varsity level since they’ve been in high school. It’s a big win for our program and another step in the right direction.”

The atmosphere matched the moment, as a packed Ron Kash Court fueled the Cougars’ late surge. Edgewood celebrated Youth Basketball Night.

“I don’t think this place has been that packed in a while — probably not since we won the league title here in 2022,” Osterman said. “We told our guys, if you win, they’ll come. Hopefully it continues.”

Monroe coach Casey Popplewell credited Edgewood’s defensive intensity, especially in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously, we took the lead to start the fourth when David hit that 3,” Popplewell said. “After that, it felt like a long time before we got another good look. I called a timeout because I thought we were a little tired, but it didn’t translate the way we wanted it to.”

Popplewell said Edgewood’s face-guarding of Howard was a major factor.

“They really got after us,” he said. “They face-guarded Colt the entire night, and he never really got free. Other teams have tried that, but as the game goes on he usually finds a way. Tonight, they did a great job of taking that away.”

Despite the loss, Popplewell said Monroe’s goals remain unchanged. The Hornets travel to Wilmington on Tuesday.

“This doesn’t end our chances or anything like that,” Popplewell said. “In our league, you have to win your home games and win about half of them on the road. That’s still right there in front of us.”

For Edgewood, Friday’s win marked both a breakthrough and a statement. The Cougars visit CHCA on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to win the league and then make a run in the state tournament,” Osterman said. “Tonight was a big step in that direction. But the job’s not done.”