Boys basketball: Centerville falls to Pickerington Central in regional semifinal

COLUMBUS — The Centerville High School boys basketball team saw its season end in the sweet sixteen.
The Elks fell to Pickerington Central 63-59 in a Division I regional semifinal game on Thursday, March 12 at the Ohio Expo Center’s Taft Coliseum.
Centerville freshman Julian Sam scored 20 points, junior Sam Keely had 12 and junior Ty Rohrer had 10 for the Elks, which finished their season 18-7.
The Elks won their seventh straight Greater Western Ohio Conference title this season.
Pickerington Central advanced to face either Olentangy Berlin or Lakota West in the D-I, Region 3 final on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
