Boys basketball: Badin erases early double-digit deficit before holding off Edgewood for non-conference win

Edwards came off the bench to score 15 points, including 10 in a pivotal second quarter, as Badin erased an early double-digit deficit and held off Edgewood for a 64-58 victory in a high-intensity Butler County boys basketball showdown at Mulcahey Gym.

“It started off slow. I didn’t have any in the first quarter,” Edwards said. “I got off to a hot start in the second quarter with a couple 3s. I think it was really just all adrenaline.“

Badin (5-3) had three players in double figures, with seniors Carson Lowe and Cody Knapp adding 14 and 13 points, respectively. Edgewood senior Keegan Sullivan scored a game-high 23 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.

Edgewood (5-2) burst out to a 23-13 lead after one quarter, controlling the tempo. The Rams, however, found their footing behind their bench unit — and Edwards was the catalyst.

“Yeah, 12 at one point. Down 10 to end the quarter,” Badin coach Ben Cosgrove said. “And what’s funny is we go to the bench and the bench comes off the floor plus two. They get it all the way back to 25-23 and we didn’t look back after that.”

Edwards scored 10 points in the second quarter as Badin rallied to tie the game 31-31 by halftime.

“We had been struggling to finish wins out all year, and finally, at halftime, Cosgrove was like, ‘We can’t let this one slip,’” Edwards said. “We came out with some energy in the second half, and I think the momentum from the end of the first half just carried into the second.”

Badin trailed 36-34 early in the third quarter before ripping off 11 straight points. The Rams led 45-36 during the run and carried a 52-45 advantage into the fourth.

“That was our adjustment — spread them out, expose their inability to guard us off the dribble, and we got crucial, easy layups off of it,” Cosgrove said.

Edgewood refused to fade. A two-hand baseline dunk by senior Kale Reynolds off an inbounds play ignited the Cougars, who clawed within 58-56 late in the fourth. The atmosphere inside Mulcahey Gym swelled as the margin tightened.

“You guys saw it — it was amazing,” Cosgrove said. “This community, the Badin community, it’s special. It loves these kids, it loves their sports, and it showed tonight. What an environment for a basketball game. The basketball didn’t disappoint either.”

Edwards delivered again — this time with poise instead of points. The sophomore drove, drew the defense and fed Knapp for a layup that pushed the lead to 60-56 with 1:10 remaining. Badin scored four of the game’s final six points from there to seal it.

“Nolan thinks he should be out there for 32 minutes, and I don’t blame him,” Cosgrove said. “He’s a sophomore on a roster with 12 seniors and he’s as good as them. Nolan’s just got to stay ready and embrace his role and embrace the moment when it comes, and he did tonight. Proud of him.”

Both teams connected on nine 3-pointers in a night defined by pace, emotion and shot-making. It marked Badin’s sixth straight win in the annual series, which has been played every season for the last 21 years.

Edgewood coach Jason Osterman praised his team’s response after falling behind by double digits in the second half.

“One of our goals every game is to come out and win the first few minutes, and so I’m proud of how we came out,” Osterman said. “The second quarter wasn’t great. But again, late in the game, when they went up 10, we responded. They respond to adversity well. They don’t back down.”

Osterman pointed to defensive breakdowns as the difference.

“There were a couple defensive lapses in the second quarter and then late in the game,” he said. “We’ve just got to clean our stuff up. That’s a really good team. They’re really well coached. They shot it great tonight, so hats off to them.

“I’m really proud of how we played tonight. We’ve come in here many times over the last few years and just got our butts kicked, and I’m proud of how hard we played. Execution offensively was pretty good. We’re not hanging our heads tonight.”

Badin’s win followed a demanding practice after a loss to crosstown rival Hamilton at Fairfield’s Backyard Bash — and Cosgrove believed it showed.

“Oh my gosh. And not just come back, but come back the way we did,” Cosgrove said. “You lose three or four with the group that we have, you start questioning yourself. We got after each other yesterday, and it worked. It showed. Credit to Edgewood — that’s an unbelievable basketball team. That’s a good win for us.”

Badin heads to Pensacola, Fla., for three games beginning Dec. 27, while Edgewood opens the Preble Shawnee Holiday Tournament against Dayton Christian on Dec. 29.