Boys basketball: Badin enjoying 9-game win streak

Badin is rolling at 13-3 overall, 5-2 in the Greater Catholic League Coed — winners of nine straight entering Tuesday’s games — and doing so in a league where sustained success rarely comes easily. The Rams’ latest victory over McNicholas set up a demanding stretch that includes La Salle and Alter.

Badin coach Ben Cosgrove credits the recent string of wins to a simple shift in mindset.

“It’s about playing to our standards,” Cosgrove said. “That’s it. That’s what changed everything.”

Early in the season, the Rams opened 3-0 before dropping three of their next four games against quality opponents. The losses were not alarming, but the response revealed something deeper.

The focus had drifted toward results rather than habits.

“We were so worried about whether we won or lost,” Cosgrove said. “Nothing else mattered. That pressure adds up.”

A reset followed a loss to Hamilton, just before a difficult stretch that included Edgewood and a trip to Florida to face top competition. The message to the team shifted.

Results no longer mattered. Identity did.

“The focus became being ourselves,” Cosgrove said. “Playing hard. Defending. Sharing the ball. Competing every possession.”

Since then, Badin has looked like a different team.

The Rams have embraced a defense-first mentality built on discipline, toughness and effort — which are hallmarks of the program long before Cosgrove took over.

“Defense and rebounding always travel,” Cosgrove said. “If you commit to those things, everything else follows.”

A senior-led formula

Experience has fueled Badin’s rise.

The Rams carry 12 seniors, a group that has provided leadership, accountability and stability throughout the season. That veteran presence has been critical in navigating both success and adversity.

At the center of it all stands Eli Stroud.

The senior guard leads the team with 16 points per game while averaging 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals. His impact extends far beyond the stat sheet.

“He’s a gamer,” Cosgrove said. “The scoring comes easy for him. What’s impressed me most is everything else.”

Stroud’s growth has shown on the defensive end, where his rebounding, effort and ball pressure have elevated the entire lineup.

“He doesn’t force anything,” Cosgrove said. “He just makes winning plays. You look up after a game and realize how much he’s done.”

Opponents are beginning to take notice.

“You play him once and you don’t forget him,” Cosgrove said. “He affects the game in every way.”

Another key piece has been Chandler Taylor, whose influence often goes unnoticed outside the program.

Quiet by nature, Taylor sets the tone defensively and brings elite athleticism to the floor. An Alabama baseball commit, he has embraced the physical demands of basketball and become one of Badin’s most reliable defenders.

“He doesn’t say much,” Cosgrove said. “But his effort speaks loud.”

Taylor’s film study habits and willingness to guard the opposing team’s best scorer have made him invaluable.

“His impact goes way beyond points,” Cosgrove said. “You watch the film and see how much he changes the game.”

Carson Lowe has provided another layer of versatility. The senior shoots near 50 percent from 3, handles the ball, defends multiple positions and plays with a physical edge.

“He can guard anyone on the floor,” Cosgrove said. “He does the dirty work. Coaches notice that.”

Together, the senior group has built a culture surrounded by accountability and effort — one that shows up nightly.

The process behind the run

The winning streak may be visible on the schedule, but Cosgrove believes the real work happens before tipoff.

Practice remains the foundation.

The Rams structure their week around preparation rather than opponents. Sundays focus on recovery and shooting. Mondays bring intensity — offense, defense and competition packed into high-energy sessions.

“We don’t talk about the next game,” Cosgrove said. “We talk about winning the day.”

Each practice is treated as a test. Every drill carries purpose. Every possession matters.

Film sessions reinforce habits, not outcomes. Game plans emphasize execution rather than results.

“We worry about spacing, movement, effort,” Cosgrove said. “If those things are right, the scoreboard takes care of itself.”

That philosophy mirrors the approach of former coach CJ Fleming, whose defensive foundation Cosgrove has continued. Fleming is currently leading a successful season at Mason.

“The standard was already here,” Cosgrove said. “My job was to protect it.”

But the transition to head coach didn’t come without its challenges. Managing logistics, schedules and daily operations has added responsibilities beyond the court.

“It’s more than basketball,” Cosgrove said. “You don’t realize how much goes into it until you’re doing it.”

Despite the learning curve, the experience has been rewarding.

“This is what I’ve wanted to do,” Cosgrove said. “It’s challenging, but it’s fun.”

The future presents another test. Twelve seniors will graduate, forcing a rebuild. Still, Cosgrove remains confident — and focused on the team’s current success.

“The standard doesn’t change,” he said. “That’s what lasts.”

With nine straight wins, a veteran roster and a clear identity, Badin has positioned itself for a strong finish — built not on hype, but on habits.

“If you do things the right way,” Cosgrove said, “winning becomes the byproduct.”