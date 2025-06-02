Bengals: With contract in place, Chase hopes to start faster next season

Chase did not participate in the team’s offseason workout program last year or training camp while trying to negotiate a long-term contract and wasn’t sure he was even going to play Week 1 until the day of the game. He didn’t record his first 100-yard game or touchdown until Week 3 and struggled with consistency early but still managed to win the receiving triple crown with a career-high 1,708 yards, 17 touchdowns and 127 catches.

“I could say I wasn’t mentally ready to be on the field,” Chase said. “I was in my own head. You know what I’m saying? I wanted to play, but I was in my own head.”

Higgins did not participate in the offseason workout program last year either because he had not yet signed his franchise tag, but had a strong training camp only to end up injured and inactive the first two weeks.

The Bengals didn’t get their first win until Week 4, Higgins missed three more games and they were 4-8 before making a late run that still came up short of a playoff spot.

This year, Chase and Higgins are taken care of and both participating in offseason workouts to get a jump on preparations for the season with quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of the offense.

“It shows that they care, shows that they want to have the offense together, want to keep this group together,” Chase said of what having contracts done early does for the offense. “They want us to excel from it. They see the potential that we all have and they want us to capitalize.”

No team has more invested into a quarterback and top two receivers than the Bengals, and Chase said the expectation now is they produce as the best offense in the league. They had the top passing offense last year with Burrow throwing for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, but five teams scored more points and eight teams produced more total yardage.

“They paid us all this money because that’s what they expecting us to do,” Chase said. “That’s what they expecting. That’s what we all expect.”

Chase already has done just about everything he can to help take the offense to that next level. He’s topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first four seasons, scored double digit touchdowns twice and topped 100 catches the past two years, earning four straight Pro Bowl nods.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley beat him out for Offensive Player of the Year last season, which Chase said was a little frustrating but understandable because he had “crazy” stats too.

Now is the time of year when he starts writing down his goals for the upcoming season, but Chase said after doing “the most absurd BS last year” he’s not sure what is left to cross off his list.

Being the first two-time Triple Crown winner could be one of them. Chase said for now he’s just focused on improving however he can.

“Challenging myself, pushing guys around me, learning more the offense, learning more defenses, seeing the small things that defense (does), like pre-snap tells, hopefully,” Chase said. “Just be a better person.”

Chase said despite his own slow start last year, he was able to enjoy his best season because he started playing with a chip on his shoulder like he did his rookie year. Outsiders were questioning him for drops his first training camp, but that year he won Offensive Rookie of the Year award and helped the Bengals to a Super Bowl with what now stands as his second-best season statistically.

Staying motivated after all he’s achieved won’t be a problem, he said, because Cincinnati missed the playoffs the last two years.

“That’s my chip right there,” he said. “Really my biggest thing this year going forward is making the playoffs, man. We got to get to the playoffs. That’s my first step.”