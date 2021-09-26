Bengals win in Pittsburgh for first time since 2015

Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their first victory on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2015 and their most lopsided victory in the series in 26 years.
The Bengals (2-1) scored one touchdown in each of the first three quarters en route to a 24-10 victory against the Steelers (1-2) at Heinz Field in Week 3 of the NFL season.
The Bengals now have two straight victories over the Steelers after losing 11 straight games in the series. It’s the first time since 2012-13 they have two straight victories in the series.
Prior to this game, their last victory in Pittsburgh came on Nov. 1, 2015: 16-10. They had lost five straight games at Heinz Field.
The Bengals’ last victory of more than 10 points against the Steelers came on Oct. 19, 1995. The score was 26-10.
The Bengals are off to a 2-1 start for the first time since 2018.
Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes for 172 yards, threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and one to Tyler Boyd. Chase caught four passes for 65 yards. Boyd had four catches for 36 yards. Joe Mixon gained 90 yards on 18 carries.
Burrow was not sacked as the Steelers’ NFL record of 75 straight games with a sack ended.
Logan Wilson, of the Bengals, intercepted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger twice.