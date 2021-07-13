Bengals set to welcome fans back to training camp

Cincinnati Bengals fans will once again get the opportunity to watch training camp with three sessions being open to the public after the pandemic prevented any such opportunities in 2020.
Fans are invited to a special “Back Together Saturday” event July 31 at Paul Brown Stadium, and a more limited crowd will be able to attend practices Aug. 7-8 on the practice fields just west of the stadium.
The “Back Together Saturday” event will include several free family-friendly activities such as inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, pictures with Who Dey and a Ben-Gals Cheer Zone. Admission and parking around Paul Brown Stadium will be free, but fans must have a mobile ticket to enter the stadium, available at Bengals.com/camp.
Gates A-E will open at 2 p.m. that day, and the team is set to take the field shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a 3 p.m. practice. Masks and proof of vaccination are not required, though fans will be asked to adhere to the NFL Fan Health Promise.
The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bengals silicone wristband, and all fans will have an opportunity to win autographed footballs and other prizes while watching practice. There will be no in-person player autographs because of current NFL protocols.
A limited number of fans will be able to attend the Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 practices, which also begin at 3 p.m. across Central Parkway. Only about 1,000 tickets will be available each day. Registration to enter the drawing for free tickets is open at Bengals.com/camp through July 26. Fans will be able to register for the chance to win two tickets and will only be eligible to receive tickets for one of the practices. Recipients will be notified by July 30.