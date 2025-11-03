Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson on trade talk: ‘Be where your feet are’

With the NFL trade deadline looming, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Hendrickson remains a target for teams looking to upgrade their pass rush. However, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Bengals are still asking for a first-round pick for Hendrickson.

Hendrickson, 31, is set to become a free agent after this season. The Bengals gave him a $14 million raise in August to get him back on the field following a hold-in for a contract extension.

“I stopped doing hopes and all that stuff a long time ago,” Hendrickson said Monday. “You are where your feet are, and I’m incredibly blessed to be where I am right now. This is the National Football League. First or last, there’s a limited amount of spots here, and this is an incredible blessing. Sick for the fans. I’m sick for the people that come and watch us, and it’s tough games. But again, moving forward, I think we’ll make the corrections we need to and get back in the win column.”

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed unlikely the Bengals would consider moving such a valuable member of the team – the league’s sack leader last year and the only player on the roster proven to be consistently effective in the pass rush.

However, after back-to-back heartbreaking losses dropped Cincinnati to 3-6 going into the bye, the Bengals at least are listening. Russini reported teams are hoping the organization will lower the asking price.

Hendrickson had requested a trade back in the spring when it became evident the Bengals were not on the same page regarding his asks in a long-term deal.

“I don’t think I’ve caught wind of anything over the last five years, so I don’t expect anything anymore,” Hendrickson said. “So again, be where your feet are, incredibly blessed, thankful for my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ to be here. And again, another bit of adversity with this injury and overcoming that.”

Hendrickson’s hip injury, which he re-aggravated late in the first half against the Jets in Week 8, is another issue that could be complicating a trade.

The injury first occurred before halftime of the game at Green Bay in Week 6, he missed the next game against Pittsburgh and returned to play the Jets before taking a hit to the back on the last defensive play before halftime. He was inactive for the second time in three weeks Sunday against the Bears.

Cincinnati has a bye this week, so if Hendrickson stays, that gives him some extra time to recovery before the next game Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh.

“I can only say I have a standard for my play, and I think they have a standard for the recovery process, and I think the Jets game was a little early (to come back) in hindsight, and then having unfortunate setbacks and stuff like that are kind of annoying,” Hendrickson said. “This is uncharted territory for me over the last four years so navigating these are something that will be a day-to-day process and figuring out when it’s best and when the time is to getting back to doing what I love.”

Hendrickson made clear he took issue with the hit he took from Jets’ offensive lineman John Simpson that set back his injury. Simpson hit him from behind, and there was no flag thrown or fine issued.

“It’s two games I did not see my opponent, and I think that’s also new,” Hendrickson said. “I think taking shots in the back is not something I typically enjoy so it’s something that’s very new but unfortunate.”

“It happened two times in four weeks, so it’s seeming to be a trend here,” he added. “So I might have to put eyes on the back of my head or something to deter people from hitting me there.”

Hendrickson said it’s been tough being on the sideline for 12 quarters over four games, including the win against the Steelers that he missed entirely and the end of the last two losses when he might have been able to make a difference.

Regardless of whether he really wants a trade or not, Hendrickson still wants to help the Bengals. Hendrickson said the players, coaches, front office and fans all share the burden of recent losses, but the bye week comes at a good time to refresh and make corrections.

“It’s just wanting to be out there with the guys you love, and we’ve gone to work for a long time together and some of the guys in the locker room has been over four years together,” Hendrickson said. “So giving my all and help, making their job easier is something that I take a lot of pride in and being a part of big wins. So it’s tough and you want to help, but at the same time went out there in the Jets, didn’t necessarily help the team or myself. So that’s new, not what I envisioned, but again, moving forward, we’re making decisions as a collective group, what’s best for the team.”