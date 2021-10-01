Bengals trailing Jaguars after dismal first half

Only a goal-line stand in the final minute of the second quarter saved the Bengals from what would have been a miserable lead-in to the organization’s Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime. Logan Wilson and Larry Ogunjobi, who was hurt on the play, stuffed rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence short of a touchdown that would have made a comeback even more challenging.

Cincinnati gets the ball to start the second half but will need to make some drastic changes.