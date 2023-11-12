Bengals trail Texans at halftime

CINCINNATI — Initial concerns about how Tee Higgins’ absence would impact the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense were only temporarily alleviated on the first drive of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals on their fifth straight opening drive resulting in a touchdown – without an official target for Ja’Marr Chase or Tyler Boyd – but they fizzled out after that. Two turnovers created by the defense, including one in the redzone, kept Cincinnati in the game, as Houston took a 10-7 lead into halftime Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

The Texans took the lead late on a 45-yard field goal from new kicker Matt Ammendola with 10 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bengals are trying for their fifth straight win ahead of a key AFC North matchup at Baltimore on Thursday.

Cincinnati found ways to move the ball without its biggest playmakers on the first drive, and perhaps gave a false assurance the offense would be OK when Trenton Irwin, who started in Higgins’ place, caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Burrow for the 7-0 lead with 9:43 left in the first quarter. It was an especially encouraging start as Chase has been working through back soreness, and others immediately were stepping up. Tight end Tanner Hudson had five catches for 28 yards and Joe Mixon recorded the only other reception on that drive.

Chase wasn’t even a target for Burrow until the second quarter, and it quickly became evident how badly the Bengals need their top weapons. Instead, they relied on the defense to keep them in the game.

After taking the early lead, the Bengals maintained their lead a bit longer when Cincinnati’s defense created yet another redzone turnover – a recent trend on the four-game winning streak. Houston quarterback CJ Stroud fumbled the snap on a fourth-and-1 at the 9-yard line, and DJ Reader recovered.

However, the offense went three-and-out after that, and the Texans marched right back down to tie the game, 7-7, on Tank Dell’s 6-yard touchdown catch with 10:33 left in the second quarter.

Another turnover in the Bengals’ defensive half kept Houston from another chance to possibly take a lead. Logan Wilson forced a fumble on a split sack with Trey Hendrickson, and Mike Hilton recovered with less than six minutes left on a third-and-6 from the Cincinnati 31-yard line.

The Bengals ended the half on three consecutive three-and-outs following a punt their second drive, which featured only a pair of first downs.

Houston got the ball back with 2:40 left, and although the Bengals got a big third-down stop, Ammendola came through with the field goal for the lead.

While Cincinnati was missing Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) due to injuries, the Texans hobbled into Paycor Stadium in ever worse shape in terms of injuries. Safety Jimmie Ward, wide receiver Nico Collins, running back Dameon Pierce and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, all starters, were among the seven Houston players inactive because of injuries.

Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes for 94 yards, but the Bengals had just 21 yards rushing in the first half. Stroud completed 13 of 21 passes for 198 yards in the first half, and Devin Singletary rushed 12 times for 62 yards.