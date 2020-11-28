Bengals to face improving QB on Sunday vs. Giants

After learning one offense as a rookie, Jones now is operating under a new system this season under Judge, who replaced Pat Shurmur in January after spending eight seasons as an offensive assistant and special teams coach for the New England Patriots.

“I’m really impressed by him,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “I know he’s in a new system compared to last year, but you can see his ownership of that. Just him playing as an NFL quarterback, you can see the confidence he’s got in himself and the team’s confidence in him. He’s starting to make plays. He’s made some big-time throws this year, he’s had some big-time runs and he looks very poised back there and he puts them in good position.”

Jones, who produced five 300-yard passing performances last year, has averaged 228 passing yards, at a 71.3 completion percentage, over his last two games with one touchdown pass and one rushing. He was averaging just 208 yards and a 61.7 percent completion rate the first eight weeks.

Meanwhile, the offense as a whole has seen an uptick in those last two games with the rushing attack accounting for 317 yards with Jones contributing 68 yards rushing of his own. Even with the improvement, the Giants rank just 30th in net offense with 306.6 yards and in scoring offense with 19.5 points per game. Jones is the team’s leading rushing with 384 yards this season, followed by Wayne Gallman’s 275 yards and five touchdowns.

“He’s still growing into this league,” safety Vonn Bell said of Jones. “He’s using his feet more often than usual. He’s hitting the perimeter and really stretching the field with his feet and really making things happen. He’s going out there and playing the game that he loves and trying to make things happen for his team.”

The Bengals defense held Washington to two touchdowns and 20 points last week, while Alex Smith threw for just 166 yards, but they allowed 164 yards rushing and two pass plays over 25 yards.

Cincinnati has given up 39 pass plays for 20 yards or more this season, which ranks third-most in the NFL behind only the Falcons and Seahawks.

“Read our keys, execute our job and keep focused,” Bell said. “It’s the small things that are minute. We’ll get them off film very quickly. Just clean it up in practice, work on our technique and eyes and trusting our keys.”

Bell said the Bengals are going to need to pick things up on defense to help their new quarterback, as former practice squad player Brandon Allen is expected to start for injured Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL tear last week.

Cincinnati has been up and down overall on defense this year, and the secondary has struggled while the pass rushers haven’t been able to get pressure on the quarterback. Jessie Bates leads the team with three interceptions.

Darius Slayton paces the Giants receivers with 584 yards and three touchdowns, while Sterling Shepard, coming off a hip and toe injury, adds 295 yards and tight end Evan Engram has 347 yards.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Giants at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7